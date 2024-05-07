Bulgarian Prime Minister Takes Action on 'Mama I Az' Hospital

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is poised to address critical issues plaguing children's healthcare in Bulgaria, particularly regarding the "Mama I Az" hospital. In a concerted effort to tackle these challenges, Glavchev plans to convene a high-level meeting with key stakeholders, including Health Minister Dr. Galya Kondeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova, Children's Hospital Executive Director Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov, and Professor Ivan Litvinenko.

The agenda of the meeting is anticipated to revolve around identifying and implementing solutions to the most pressing issues affecting children's healthcare services in the country. Amidst mounting concerns, the Public Council for the Construction of a National Pediatric Hospital is slated to present a comprehensive report on its activities for the year 2023.

Addressing the urgency of the matter, the caretaker prime minister has pledged to submit a detailed report to the National Security Agency (SANS) and the prosecutor's office regarding the "Mama I Az" hospital case.

President Rumen Radev has echoed public sentiments, emphasizing the pressing need for the construction of a national children's hospital. Recent developments, including the approval of a private hospital under the "Mama I Az" brand by the Council of Ministers, have sparked public outcry. Following public dissatisfaction and investor decisions to abandon plans for a children's ward, the discourse surrounding the future of state pediatrics has been reignited.

Amidst calls for decisive action and comprehensive reforms, the government's response to the "Mama I Az" hospital case signals a pivotal moment in Bulgaria's healthcare landscape, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting tangible outcomes from the forthcoming discussions.