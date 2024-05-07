Israel Rejects Hamas Truce, Cairo Negotiations Underway

World | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 08:21
Bulgaria: Israel Rejects Hamas Truce, Cairo Negotiations Underway

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a truce proposal backed by Hamas, citing its misalignment with Israel's demands. The announcement followed Hamas's endorsement of a specific ceasefire proposal, which Israeli negotiators deem insufficient compared to previously discussed options.

Netanyahu's refusal comes amid escalating tensions, with Hamas advocating for a ceasefire closely resembling previous discussions. Despite the disparity in viewpoints, Israel has dispatched a delegation to Cairo for further negotiations. Simultaneously, Qatar is sending its representatives, underscoring international efforts to broker a resolution.

Pressure mounts on multiple fronts, with the United States and Qatar intensifying diplomatic maneuvers to facilitate a deal. Their efforts aim to avert an impending Israeli offensive in Rafah, underscoring the urgency of reaching a consensus to quell hostilities.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their military operations targeting the city of Rafah and the nearby Kerem Shalom border crossing. The airstrikes have resulted in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries.

According to Palestinian security sources, there has been heavy artillery fire reported across various locations in the Gaza Strip, particularly concentrated in and around Rafah. Additionally, Israeli tanks have been positioned near the Rafah crossing. In retaliation, the Islamic Jihad group, in collaboration with Hamas, launched rockets towards southern Israel. While there have been no reported casualties, minimal damage was sustained by a house in the town of Sderot. Israel has characterized the operation as "limited," asserting that the military presence in Rafah will be withdrawn upon its conclusion.

Protesters in Israel staged demonstrations last night, obstructing a road near Jerusalem and halting aid trucks bound for Gaza. Confrontations erupted between the demonstrators and law enforcement officers. Once again, calls reverberated across Israeli cities for the safe return of captured citizens.

In various countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, France, the UK, and Australia, tent camps and university occupations emerged as forms of protest against the conflict in Gaza. However, authorities intervened in some instances to dismantle these camps. Notably, Columbia University in New York opted to cancel its primary graduation ceremony following a series of pro-Palestinian protests on its campus.

