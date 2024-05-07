Israel Rejects Hamas Truce, Cairo Negotiations Underway

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a truce proposal backed by Hamas, citing its misalignment with Israel's demands. The announcement followed Hamas's endorsement of a specific ceasefire proposal, which Israeli negotiators deem insufficient compared to previously discussed options.

Netanyahu's refusal comes amid escalating tensions, with Hamas advocating for a ceasefire closely resembling previous discussions. Despite the disparity in viewpoints, Israel has dispatched a delegation to Cairo for further negotiations. Simultaneously, Qatar is sending its representatives, underscoring international efforts to broker a resolution.

Pressure mounts on multiple fronts, with the United States and Qatar intensifying diplomatic maneuvers to facilitate a deal. Their efforts aim to avert an impending Israeli offensive in Rafah, underscoring the urgency of reaching a consensus to quell hostilities.