Tragedy struck the Ukrainian port city of Odesa as Russia unleashed a devastating assault, claiming the lives of five people and leaving over 30 injured. The attack, which targeted residential areas, has sent shockwaves through the city and plunged it into mourning.

Reports from Ukrainian authorities allege that Russia employed cluster munitions alongside missiles in the assault on Odesa. Among the casualties was the iconic student palace of the Odesa Law Academy, affectionately known as "Harry Potter's Castle."

Eyewitnesses recount scenes of horror and destruction as rockets rained down on the city. Maria, a resident of Odesa, described witnessing a rocket strike, narrowly escaping the devastation. "My doors were blown up, and the glass was shaking. We wanted to go for a walk, but thank God we didn't," she said.

Ukrainian prosecutors have leveled accusations against Russian servicemen, alleging deliberate targeting of civilians with cluster munitions. The attack not only claimed lives but also left several residential buildings in ruins.

Oleksandr, another resident of Odesa, shared the harrowing experience of his parents whose house was destroyed in the attack. "Everything was on fire. Then rescuers arrived and evacuated people," he recounted.

The casualties include children aged 16 and 5, as well as a pregnant woman. Currently, 23 injured individuals remain hospitalized, grappling with the physical and emotional aftermath of the assault.

The tragic events have deeply affected the Bulgarian community in Odesa, where tens of thousands reside. The city is home to a significant Bulgarian population, with over 150,000 Bulgarians in the Odesa region alone, and between 50,000 and 60,000 in the city itself.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian aggression, particularly its vital port infrastructure. The latest attack underscores the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the devastating impact it has on civilian populations.