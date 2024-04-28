Bulgaria to Launch Emergency Air Assistance by End of May
Bulgaria is set to establish its emergency air assistance service by the end of May, marking a significant step forward in the country's healthcare infrastructure. According to reports from the company supplying the helicopters, the training of pilots designated to operate the medical helicopter will be completed by May 2nd.
Following the in-house training, a test pilot from "Leonardo" is scheduled to assess the proficiency of Bulgarian pilots in executing missions. Additionally, the medical team assigned to the helicopter will undergo training, with their skills expected to be fully assessed by the end of May, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.
Despite the presence of the first medical helicopter in Bulgaria, it has yet to be deployed for rescue missions. Consequently, military helicopters have been utilized in emergency situations, exemplified by the recent operation to transport a 2-year-old child from Vratsa who sustained a head injury from an air rifle in mid-April.
This impending launch of the emergency air assistance service represents a significant advancement in Bulgaria's emergency response capabilities, promising swifter and more efficient medical interventions during critical situations.
