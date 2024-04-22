Kozloduy NPP Initiates Transition from Russian to US Nuclear Fuel in May

The Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria is set to embark on a significant transition as it begins the process of replacing Russian nuclear fuel with American fuel from Westinghouse. The transition, scheduled to commence in May, will involve the loading of 43 cartridges of Westinghouse fuel into the reactor core of the fifth unit of the Kozloduy NPP.

Tsanko Bachiyski, the chair of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, revealed that the process of replacing the cartridges will span four years, marking a substantial milestone in Bulgaria's nuclear energy landscape. The shift from Russian to American fuel underscores the strategic diversification of energy sources and partnerships, contributing to the country's energy security objectives.

Valentin Nikolov, the executive director of Kozloduy NPP, emphasized that preparations for the transition began in 2019 with the signing of a contract with Westinghouse. Since then, rigorous oversight has been maintained over the production process to ensure the quality and safety of the nuclear fuel assemblies.

The decision to transition to Westinghouse fuel reflects Bulgaria's commitment to modernizing its nuclear infrastructure and aligning with international standards of nuclear safety and efficiency. By leveraging advanced fuel technology from reputable global suppliers like Westinghouse, the Kozloduy NPP aims to enhance operational performance and maintain high standards of safety and reliability.