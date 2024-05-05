Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Plans for Conscription Return, Focus on Modernization and Pay Upgrades

Bulgaria's Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, affirmed that the reintroduction of mandatory conscription is not under consideration amidst the country's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and enhance military personnel remuneration.

Speaking about upcoming infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering operational capabilities, Zapryanov highlighted the significant strides being made in preparing the Third Air Base to accommodate the new F-16 Block 70 aircraft. Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the infrastructure reconstruction and modernization efforts at the air base.

Addressing speculations about conscription, Zapryanov emphasized that while there are no plans to reinstate mandatory military service, alternative measures are being explored. These measures include initiatives to replenish the reserve and the possibility of introducing mandatory military training for certain categories of civil servants, such as those within national security, law enforcement, and justice structures.

In terms of modernization projects, Zapryanov highlighted Bulgaria's unique position as a member of NATO and the EU, enabling the acquisition of advanced equipment without facing embargoes. He underscored the importance of ensuring that military personnel are equipped with state-of-the-art systems to fulfill their duties effectively.

Zapryanov also emphasized the significance of the National Assembly's decision to update military personnel salaries from January 1, 2025. The move is seen as a vital step in recognizing the sacrifices and responsibilities of service members. Additionally, the differentiation of pay for certain critical professions aims to enhance the competitiveness of military service in the labor market.

Expressing pride in the recognition of the military as a national institution, Zapryanov noted the rare unanimous support from the National Assembly for the salary update decision, indicating a positive shift in the perception of the armed forces within the country.