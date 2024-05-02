Sacred Observance: Bulgaria Commemorates Good Friday with Reverence

Today marks Good Friday in Bulgaria, a day of solemn reflection and reverence as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ. It is considered the saddest day of Holy Week, with strict fasting and special church services held to honor the Savior's sacrifice.

In churches across the country, believers gather for morning services where twelve excerpts from the Gospel recounting Christ's sufferings are read. Lit candles held by the faithful symbolize the magnitude of Jesus's sacrifice. Fasting is particularly strict on this day, with adherents abstaining from food and consuming only water.

Unlike other days, Holy Liturgy is not celebrated during daylight hours. Instead, the evening service focuses on Christ's death, with the unveiling of the Christ's shroud – the cloth used to wrap his body after it was taken down from the cross. The shroud is paraded around the church, symbolizing the burial of Christ, before being placed in the center of the temple for veneration.

Believers observe various customs on Good Friday, including visiting churches to pass under the table of health three times and kissing the crucifix. They also bring offerings such as eggs and geraniums to be placed on the table.

According to tradition, no work should be undertaken on Good Friday, as it is believed that "even the bird does not make a nest" on this day. Instead, Bulgarians devote themselves to prayer, reflection, and observance of sacred rituals as they honor the significance of Christ's sacrifice.

As Bulgarians solemnly observe Good Friday, they embrace the spiritual significance of the day, reflecting on the profound message of redemption and hope that it embodies.