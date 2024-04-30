UN Refugee Agency Launches "Compass: Network of Refugee Community Centres in Bulgaria"

Society | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 15:06
Bulgaria: UN Refugee Agency Launches "Compass: Network of Refugee Community Centres in Bulgaria" @UNHCR Bulgaria

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in collaboration with partners, is launching today the Compass Bulgaria Network of Protection and Inclusion Centres, a joint initiative in six refugee-hosting cities in Bulgaria spanning Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, and Ruse. The community centres are established to promote collective empowerment, inclusion, and social cohesion for refugees of all nationalities and Bulgarians alike, through comprehensive support tailored to their diverse needs.

More than 2.4 million refugees from Ukraine have transited through Bulgaria since the start of the full-scale war, and as of March 2024, some 73,000 are registered for temporary protection. Bulgaria is also receiving an increased number of asylum applications with over 57,000 claims for international protection filed since January 2021 – the vast majority Syrian and Afghan.

Bulgaria has emerged as a significant host country for refugees, particularly from Ukraine, Syria, and Afghanistan. Its role will be crucial in the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, given its position as the external border of the EU.” said Seda Kuzucu, UNHCR Representative in Bulgaria. “Today’s launch of the Compass Network, in collaboration with our partners and with the support of Municipalities, signifies a major milestone in our journey. It underscores our dedication to addressing the evolving needs of refugees and fostering their self-reliance.”

The Compass Network provides crucial context-dependent activities for the well-being of all, including legal assistance, social mediation, child-friendly and women empowerment activities, community mobilization, age-appropriate counselling, and livelihood support. Compass centres are also dedicated to promoting social cohesion between refugee and host communities through regular community events, workshops, and dialogues focused on mutual understanding and acceptance.

On 29 April, Seda Kuzucu participated in the official inauguration of the Plovdiv Compass community centre in cooperation with coordinating partner the Ukraine Support and Renovation Foundation. This launch is part of the formal opening of six centres across Bulgaria and follows the launch of the Sofia community centre with coordinating partner the Bulgarian Red Cross earlier in April 2024. The Bulgarian Red Cross will coordinate the centres in Burgas, Dobrich, and Ruse. In Varna, UNHCR partner NRG is operating the local Compass chapter.

For the Compass Network, UNHCR is also partnering with municipalities, as well as Caritas-Bulgaria, the Foundation for Access to Rights, and other stakeholders, in joint efforts to reinforce a community-centred approach that contributes to a future where everyone can thrive.

Through consolidated spaces, Compass centres are open to refugee and host community members and offer essential and specialized services – from legal advice to psychosocial support, to vocational and language trainings, focused on the inclusion and integration of refugees in Bulgaria.

Tags: UNHCR, Bulgaria, Ukraine, refugees

