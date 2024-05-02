Wizz Air is Expanding its Holiday Network from Bulgaria with a New Route: From Sofia to Heraklion

Passengers can now book tickets for attractions, museums, tours, sports matches, live events and theater performances through the Wizz Air website and app

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, has announced the launch of a new flight route: Sofia to Heraklion. Flights from the bustling capital of Bulgaria to the cultural treasure of the island of Crete will start in June, and tickets are already on sale at wizzair.com and in the mobile application, at prices of only BGN 59.

Starting on June 24, when WIZZ's first Sofia-Heraklion flight of 2024 will take place, passengers will be able to embark on an unforgettable Greek journey to explore the fascinating sights, rich history and culture that await them in Heraklion. Bulgarian tourists will be able to take advantage of direct flights twice a week, every Monday and Friday.

Heraklion, located on the stunning island of Crete, is known for its ancient treasures, breathtaking scenery and warm Mediterranean hospitality. Now passengers flying from Sofia will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the charming atmosphere of this historic city with a comfortable, direct flight with Wizz Air.

Tourists will be able to explore the charming streets of the old town, decorated with Venetian and Ottoman architecture, and enjoy authentic Greek cuisine in traditional taverns. For lovers of natural beauty, Heraklion also fascinates with its idyllic beaches lapped by the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea, which promise both tranquility and adventure.

Sasha Vislaus, Corporate Communications Manager, Wizz Air, commented: "Wizz Air continues to strive to provide its passengers with exceptional routes and affordable travel options to amazing destinations in Europe and beyond. We are delighted to introduce this new route from Sofia to Heraklion, which will enable our passengers to explore the rich history, culture and natural beauty that the island of Crete has to offer. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board WIZZ for an unforgettable journey with our comfortable flights and excellent services."



*According to CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023.