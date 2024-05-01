Bulgarian Bird Enthusiasts Tally 6,240 Sparrows in Nationwide Count

Bird lovers from across Bulgaria participated in the eighth annual "Let’s Count the Sparrows” campaign organized by the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds on April 27. Volunteers from 465 locations reported a total count of 6,240 sparrows belonging to three species: house sparrow, field sparrow, and Spanish sparrow. Among these, the house sparrow emerged as the most prevalent species, comprising 83% of the total count.

The data collected during the campaign revealed interesting trends regarding sparrow habitats in urban areas. Notably, the majority of sparrows were observed in house yards (39%), followed by green spaces between blocks of buildings (27%), parks (12%), town squares (6%), and quiet streets (4%). These findings underscore the significance of green areas within residential neighborhoods and urban landscapes as crucial habitats for maintaining biodiversity.

The successful participation of volunteers from diverse locations across Bulgaria highlights the widespread interest and concern for avian conservation among the public. By actively engaging in initiatives like the sparrow count, citizens contribute valuable data that can inform conservation efforts and urban planning strategies aimed at preserving bird habitats and enhancing urban biodiversity.