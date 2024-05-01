Bulgarian Bird Enthusiasts Tally 6,240 Sparrows in Nationwide Count
Bird lovers from across Bulgaria participated in the eighth annual "Let’s Count the Sparrows” campaign organized by the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds on April 27. Volunteers from 465 locations reported a total count of 6,240 sparrows belonging to three species: house sparrow, field sparrow, and Spanish sparrow. Among these, the house sparrow emerged as the most prevalent species, comprising 83% of the total count.
The data collected during the campaign revealed interesting trends regarding sparrow habitats in urban areas. Notably, the majority of sparrows were observed in house yards (39%), followed by green spaces between blocks of buildings (27%), parks (12%), town squares (6%), and quiet streets (4%). These findings underscore the significance of green areas within residential neighborhoods and urban landscapes as crucial habitats for maintaining biodiversity.
The successful participation of volunteers from diverse locations across Bulgaria highlights the widespread interest and concern for avian conservation among the public. By actively engaging in initiatives like the sparrow count, citizens contribute valuable data that can inform conservation efforts and urban planning strategies aimed at preserving bird habitats and enhancing urban biodiversity.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
May Weather Rollercoaster: Bulgaria's Temperature Swings and Precipitation Patterns
As Bulgaria transitions into May, meteorologists predict a rollercoaster of temperatures, ranging from autumnal lows to summery highs across the country.
Weather in Bulgaria on May 1: Varied Conditions Across the Country
As May 1 dawns, Bulgarians can expect a diverse array of weather conditions across the country, ranging from sunny skies to thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountains
Weather In Bulgaria On April 30: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms Expected
Over the next 24 hours, much of the country will experience significant cloudiness, accompanied by widespread rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria
Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine in the West, Showers in the East
According to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Western Bulgaria is set to bask in sunshine today, while the eastern regions brace for clouds and rain
Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected
During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia
Devastating Hailstorm Ravages South-Eastern Bulgaria, Crops and Infrastructure Suffer Heavy Losses"
A fierce hailstorm wreaked havoc across south-eastern Bulgaria, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake