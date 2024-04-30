Russia's Rapid Weapon Production Alarms US, Blinken Warns of China's Role

During the World Economic Forum, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken raised concerns over Russia's unprecedented pace of weapon production, comparing it to historical records, including the Cold War era of the USSR.

According to Blinken, Russia's recent surge in ammunition, missile, tank, and armored vehicle production surpasses any period in modern history. He attributed this acceleration to significant support from China, particularly in providing crucial equipment, microelectronics, and optics.

Blinken emphasized that the extensive reliance on Chinese imports, comprising 70% of machine tools and 90% of microelectronics, has enabled Russia to sustain its aggressive actions, particularly against Ukraine. He underscored the urgent need for the West to counter Russia's advances effectively and turn its aggression into a strategic setback for Moscow.

Furthermore, Blinken highlighted Russia's efforts to bypass export controls and sanctions, noting that while these strategies may yield short-term gains, they are ultimately unsustainable. He pointed out Russia's economic and military vulnerabilities, coupled with diplomatic isolation in many parts of the world, as indications of weakening global influence.

In conclusion, Blinken urged proactive measures to address the escalating situation, emphasizing the importance of countering Russia's militarization and ensuring strategic stability in the region.