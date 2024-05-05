Bulgaria's Defense Strategy: Military Training for Security Forces Amidst Staff Shortages

Politics » DEFENSE | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Strategy: Military Training for Security Forces Amidst Staff Shortages

In response to ongoing staffing challenges within the Bulgarian army, the caretaker government is exploring alternative solutions, with military training for security personnel emerging as a potential strategy. Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov made it clear during a video conference with Bulgarian contingents abroad on the Day of Courage that the return of conscription is not under consideration.

However, Zapryanov emphasized that if recent social measures and a substantial 30% increase in military salaries fail to address the issue of understaffing, the government may resort to mandatory military training for individuals already employed in security-related roles. This could include police officers, court guards, gendarmerie, and others, who would undergo military training to bolster the army's ranks.

In a notable move, the Ministry of Defense is set to appoint a third deputy minister, Ivan Peykov, who will oversee infrastructure projects. This decision reflects the government's commitment to addressing critical areas within the defense sector.

Defense chief Admiral Emil Eftimov assured that despite delays in the modernization of the Graf Ignatievo air base, Bulgaria is well-prepared to receive the new F-16 Block 70 fighters. Eftimov highlighted that key objects at the airbase will be certified by the end of August, facilitating the necessary upgrades to accommodate the incoming aircraft.

While acknowledging that the first F-16s are expected to arrive in April, Minister Zapryanov clarified that they will remain in the USA for training purposes. Bulgarian technicians will undergo training under the guidance of American aviation experts to ensure readiness for the deployment of the new fighters.

The government's proactive measures underscore a commitment to bolstering Bulgaria's defense capabilities amidst staffing challenges and infrastructure upgrades.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, military, security, personnel, staffing, F-16

Related Articles:

Inside Bulgaria's Easter Celebrations: Traditions Passed Through Generations

Today marks the joyous celebration of Easter, one of the most significant holidays in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

Society » Culture | May 5, 2024, Sunday // 09:00

Nationalist Victory in North Macedonia's Elections Signals Trouble for Bulgaria

Recent developments in North Macedonia suggest a further decline in relations with Bulgaria, with the presidential elections serving as a litmus test for the sentiment towards Bulgaria within the country.

Politics » Diplomacy | May 4, 2024, Saturday // 11:00

Honoring Ancestors and Embracing Renewal: Holy Saturday in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria enters Holy Saturday, a day steeped in age-old customs and spiritual significance, families across the nation prepare for a solemn yet celebratory culmination of Holy Week

Society » Culture | May 4, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

Sacred Observance: Bulgaria Commemorates Good Friday with Reverence

Today marks Good Friday in Bulgaria, a day of solemn reflection and reverence as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ

Society » Culture | May 3, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Egg-cellent Traditions: Painting Eggs and Celebrating Maundy Thursday in Bulgaria

Maundy Thursday, observed on April 13 this year, marks a significant moment in Holy Week for Bulgarians, rich in traditions and spiritual meaning. It is the day before the Resurrection feast, where ancient customs intertwine with religious rituals

Society » Culture | May 2, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

From Red Eggs to Lamb: Unveiling the Rich Flavors of Bulgarian Easter

Easter approaches, anticipation builds for one of the most cherished Christian holidays celebrated in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Plans for Conscription Return, Focus on Modernization and Pay Upgrades

Bulgaria's Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, affirmed that the reintroduction of mandatory conscription is not under consideration amidst the country's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and enhance military personnel remuneration.

Politics » Defense | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:32

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:23

US Specialists Inspect Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Base Ahead of F-16 Deployment

Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Bulgaria's VMZ - Sopot Makes Arms Industry History with BGN 828 Million Revenue

Vazovsky Machine Building Plants (VMZ) in Sopot have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording a staggering BGN 828 million in net sales revenue for the year 2023, doubling compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgarian National Assembly Unanimously Approves 30% Salary Increase for the Military

The Bulgarian National Assembly has unanimously voted in favor of a 30% salary increase for military personnel

Politics » Defense | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria