Direct Low-Cost Flights Connect Istanbul and Sofia
In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity between Turkey and Bulgaria, the launch of direct flights between Istanbul and Sofia marks a milestone in air travel. The initiative, spearheaded by the low-cost airline "Pegasus," is set to commence operations from May 1, 2024, promising convenient and affordable travel options for passengers.
Announced via a post on Facebook by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Turkey, the commencement of direct flights reflects the culmination of collaborative efforts between various institutions. This development is poised to foster closer ties between the two neighboring countries, facilitating smoother travel for business, leisure, and diplomatic purposes.
The direct flights will operate thrice a week, providing passengers with increased flexibility in their travel plans. Departing from Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul, the flights will connect seamlessly with Sofia Airport, offering travelers a hassle-free journey between the two vibrant cities.
With scheduled flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, passengers can look forward to a more accessible and efficient travel experience. The introduction of these regular flights underscores the growing demand for convenient air travel options and reflects the commitment of "Pegasus" to meeting the needs of modern travelers.
The launch of direct low-cost flights between Istanbul and Sofia opens up new avenues for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. It is expected to stimulate tourism between the two destinations, allowing travelers to explore the rich historical heritage, cultural diversity, and scenic beauty of both Istanbul and Sofia.
