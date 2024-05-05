Time's Up: Last Call for Tax Returns in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Time's Up: Last Call for Tax Returns in Bulgaria

As the clock ticks down to midnight tonight, Bulgarians are reminded that April 30th marks the final day for filing their 2023 personal income tax returns. For those utilizing electronic services, the deadline is midnight, while those opting for paper submissions at revenue agency offices must do so by 5:30 pm.

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) reports that over 707,000 individuals have already submitted their tax returns, with nearly 85% utilizing the convenient Portal for electronic services. While more than 17,000 taxpayers have chosen mail submissions, over 87,000 have opted to visit an NRA office in person.

The annual tax return is obligatory for individuals who received royalties in 2023, irrespective of whether their tax was fully withheld by the income payer. Additionally, farmers and those earning income from property rent or sale in the previous year must also complete the form.

Certain foreign-sourced incomes subject to final tax, such as dividends, liquidation shares, and game or contest prizes not provided by an employer, must also be declared. Moreover, individuals engaged in merchant activities, including sole traders, and farmers under specific tax systems, have until July 1, 2024, to submit their annual income declarations. However, sole traders or registered farmers earning non-related income, such as rent, must file by April 30th.

The NRA emphasizes the convenience of its electronic services portal, accessible with a personal identification code (PIK) or electronic signature (KEP). Users can take advantage of the pre-filled declaration feature since March, reflecting data submitted by employers and income payers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tax returns, deadline, Bulgaria, National Revenue Agency

Related Articles:

Inside Bulgaria's Easter Celebrations: Traditions Passed Through Generations

Today marks the joyous celebration of Easter, one of the most significant holidays in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

Society » Culture | May 5, 2024, Sunday // 09:00

Nationalist Victory in North Macedonia's Elections Signals Trouble for Bulgaria

Recent developments in North Macedonia suggest a further decline in relations with Bulgaria, with the presidential elections serving as a litmus test for the sentiment towards Bulgaria within the country.

Politics » Diplomacy | May 4, 2024, Saturday // 11:00

Honoring Ancestors and Embracing Renewal: Holy Saturday in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria enters Holy Saturday, a day steeped in age-old customs and spiritual significance, families across the nation prepare for a solemn yet celebratory culmination of Holy Week

Society » Culture | May 4, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

Sacred Observance: Bulgaria Commemorates Good Friday with Reverence

Today marks Good Friday in Bulgaria, a day of solemn reflection and reverence as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ

Society » Culture | May 3, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Egg-cellent Traditions: Painting Eggs and Celebrating Maundy Thursday in Bulgaria

Maundy Thursday, observed on April 13 this year, marks a significant moment in Holy Week for Bulgarians, rich in traditions and spiritual meaning. It is the day before the Resurrection feast, where ancient customs intertwine with religious rituals

Society » Culture | May 2, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

From Red Eggs to Lamb: Unveiling the Rich Flavors of Bulgarian Easter

Easter approaches, anticipation builds for one of the most cherished Christian holidays celebrated in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria's External Debt Reaches €44.4 Billion: National Bank Report

Bulgaria's National Bank has disclosed the country's external debt figures, revealing a notable increase in gross foreign debt at the end of February 2024

Business » Finance | April 29, 2024, Monday // 16:03

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook

Business » Finance | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:35

Bulgaria's Poverty Reality: One-Fifth Below the Line in 2023

The National Statistical Institute reports that in 2023, the poverty line for the entire country stood at 637.92 BGN per person per month within households

Business » Finance | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:42

Bulgaria's Euro Adoption Likely Postponed: Entry Date Shifts to Second Half of 2025

Bulgaria's long-anticipated entry into the Eurozone may face a delay, as the country is unlikely to meet the inflation criterion required for the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2025

Business » Finance | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:13

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Lamb Prices as Retail Costs Rise

The price of retail lamb in Bulgaria has surged by 8.4% on an annual basis, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, with data sourced from SAPI indicating an average price of BGN 25.27 per kilogram as of April 10

Business » Finance | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:54

65.3% of Bulgarian Workers Earn Below Subsistence Level

According to recent data from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), the financial strain on Bulgarian households continues to intensify

Business » Finance | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria