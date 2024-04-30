Bulgaria Air Offers Seasonal Flights to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga

Business » TOURISM | May 2, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Offers Seasonal Flights to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga

It's that time of year when the sun rises earlier, the days are warmer, and the desire for rest and adventure calls more and more often. A week spent on the sunny beaches of the Spanish resorts of Palma de Mallorca and Málaga or a short weekend getaway with sightseeing in the lush and majestic Barcelona await you just a flight away.

In the spring, Bulgaria's national carrier launched its direct flights to the three sunny and magnetic Spanish destinations - Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga, which will operate during the summer season, from April to October 2024.

You can visit Barcelona with a direct flight from Sofia up to three times a week, which allows for a week-long vacation or a short adventure with a rich cultural and historical heritage, resting on golden beaches with crystal clear waters. Barcelona is also a convenient transfer point for the national carrier's passengers who wish to visit other attractive destinations on the Iberian Peninsula - Porto, Bilbao, the islands of Menorca and Ibiza and many others. The price of one-way tickets to Barcelona starts from 125 euros in economy class with hand luggage up to 10 kg included, a bag on board, delicious catering, free drinks and a number of amenities provided by the airline.

The schedule of regular flights of the national carrier to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca includes two operating frequencies per week - Tuesday and Saturday. Returning from an unforgettable Spanish holiday on Saturday, travelers have an extra day to rest before the new work week. The lowest price for a one-way ticket in economy class to both destinations is 135 euros, and the fare includes hand luggage up to 10 kg, a handbag or laptop, free catering and water on board, as well as free check-in up to 24 hours before the flight.

"Bulgaria Air" strives to provide passengers with the best conditions for pleasant flights with its new modern aircraft of the latest generation Airbus A220. Airline customers have a quick and easy option to request additional baggage and select a cabin seat online. More information about all additional services offered can be found HERE.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: travel, Spanish, Bulgaria Air, flight

Related Articles:

Massive Holiday Exodus Predicted as Nearly 1 Million Bulgarians Hit the Road

Anticipated heavy traffic looms over Bulgaria as the nation gears up for the upcoming holidays

Society | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 09:50

Romania Edges Closer to Visa-Free Travel to the US

Romania is making strides toward joining the Visa Waiver Program, a significant milestone that would enable its citizens to travel to the United States visa-free for up to 90 days

World » Southeast Europe | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:15

10-15% Higher Prices: Bulgarians and Foreigners Brace for Increased Travel Costs as Holiday Season Approaches

As the May holidays mark the onset of sea tourism, Bulgarians and foreigners preparing for their annual getaways are facing a stark reality: trips this year will come with a heftier price tag

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2024, Friday // 14:01

Bulgaria in Air and Sea Schengen: Questions and Answers

Bulgaria has joined the Schengen area for free travel, but initially only by air and sea routes.

World » EU | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 10:42

Boundless Skies: Bulgarian Airports will Embrace the Schengen Integration with Inaugural Flights on March 31

As the clock strikes 00:20 on March 31, a significant milestone unfolds at Sofia Airport, marking Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area by air

Business » Tourism | March 25, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Sofia Airport Unveils Summer Schedule with Four New Destinations

As the travel season approaches, Sofia Airport gears up to kickstart its summer schedule, bringing exciting new travel opportunities for passengers

Business » Tourism | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Direct Low-Cost Flights Connect Istanbul and Sofia

In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity between Turkey and Bulgaria, the launch of direct flights between Istanbul and Sofia marks a milestone in air travel

Business » Tourism | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

Bulgarian Travel Abroad Surges: Turkey, Greece, and Romania Top Destinations

In March, there was a significant uptick in Bulgarians traveling abroad, marking a 19.1% increase from the previous year, amounting to 679.1 thousand trips

Business » Tourism | April 29, 2024, Monday // 13:09

Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026

The director of "SOF Connect," the airport's concessionaire, stated to BNR that Sofia Airport anticipates accommodating 7.4 million passengers this year

Business » Tourism | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:46

Optimistic Outlook: Ministry of Tourism Forecasts Successful Summer Season in Bulgaria

Along the Southern Black Sea coast, preparations are in full swing for a successful and peaceful summer season, as confirmed by Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev following discussions with local authorities and control institutions

Business » Tourism | April 26, 2024, Friday // 12:11

Bulgaria's Summer Struggle: Staffing Crisis Threatens Seaside Hotels

As summer approaches, Bulgaria's seaside tourism industry faces a daunting challenge as hotels may remain shuttered due to a severe shortage of staff

Business » Tourism | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:33

Winter Tourism: 1.8 Million Visit Bulgaria

Bulgaria has witnessed a bustling winter tourism season, with a total of 1.8 million tourists gracing its picturesque landscapes from December 1 to March 25

Business » Tourism | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria