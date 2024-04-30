Bulgaria Air Offers Seasonal Flights to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga

It's that time of year when the sun rises earlier, the days are warmer, and the desire for rest and adventure calls more and more often. A week spent on the sunny beaches of the Spanish resorts of Palma de Mallorca and Málaga or a short weekend getaway with sightseeing in the lush and majestic Barcelona await you just a flight away.

In the spring, Bulgaria's national carrier launched its direct flights to the three sunny and magnetic Spanish destinations - Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga, which will operate during the summer season, from April to October 2024.

You can visit Barcelona with a direct flight from Sofia up to three times a week, which allows for a week-long vacation or a short adventure with a rich cultural and historical heritage, resting on golden beaches with crystal clear waters. Barcelona is also a convenient transfer point for the national carrier's passengers who wish to visit other attractive destinations on the Iberian Peninsula - Porto, Bilbao, the islands of Menorca and Ibiza and many others. The price of one-way tickets to Barcelona starts from 125 euros in economy class with hand luggage up to 10 kg included, a bag on board, delicious catering, free drinks and a number of amenities provided by the airline.

The schedule of regular flights of the national carrier to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca includes two operating frequencies per week - Tuesday and Saturday. Returning from an unforgettable Spanish holiday on Saturday, travelers have an extra day to rest before the new work week. The lowest price for a one-way ticket in economy class to both destinations is 135 euros, and the fare includes hand luggage up to 10 kg, a handbag or laptop, free catering and water on board, as well as free check-in up to 24 hours before the flight.

"Bulgaria Air" strives to provide passengers with the best conditions for pleasant flights with its new modern aircraft of the latest generation Airbus A220. Airline customers have a quick and easy option to request additional baggage and select a cabin seat online. More information about all additional services offered can be found HERE.