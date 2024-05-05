May Weather Rollercoaster: Bulgaria's Temperature Swings and Precipitation Patterns

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: May Weather Rollercoaster: Bulgaria's Temperature Swings and Precipitation Patterns Photo: Stella Ivanova

As Bulgaria transitions into May, meteorologists predict a rollercoaster of temperatures, ranging from autumnal lows to summery highs across the country.

Mariyana Popova, a forecaster at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), forecasts that the lowest temperatures in May will hover between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury will soar to highs between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Expectations for May indicate that the average monthly temperature will surpass the norm, which typically ranges between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius for most of the country. Along the Black Sea and in high-altitude regions, temperatures are anticipated to average around 15-16 degrees Celsius, while mountainous areas will experience temperatures ranging from 2-5 degrees Celsius in higher elevations to 12-14 degrees Celsius in lower altitudes.

In terms of precipitation, most regions will witness levels around the norm, with rainfall ranging between 50 and 70 liters per square meter. However, coastal areas like the Black Sea and the Struma river valley can expect slightly lower precipitation between 30 and 50 liters per square meter, while mountainous areas may experience higher levels ranging from 70 to 140 liters per square meter.

The weather forecast for the first ten days of May suggests temperatures close to normal, with a mix of warmer and cooler periods. Increased chances of precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, are anticipated, primarily in the afternoon hours, initially concentrated in Western and Central Bulgaria before extending to Eastern Bulgaria by May 6-7. Some days may witness more intense weather phenomena.

Following a brief stabilization of atmospheric conditions, the period from May 12 to 16 is expected to bring back instability, with heightened chances of short-term precipitation and thunderstorms, particularly in southern and eastern Bulgaria. However, sunny intervals are forecasted to increase during morning hours. Towards the end of this period, precipitation probabilities decrease, accompanied by a rise in temperatures.

In the latter part of May, rainfall is predicted to diminish while temperatures gradually ascend, surpassing seasonal averages as the month progresses.

