A devastating Russian rocket attack on an educational institution in the picturesque seaside park of Ukraine's Black Sea port, Odesa, has left a trail of destruction and claimed the lives of four individuals, with 32 others wounded, local authorities reported.

Governor Oleh Kiper conveyed via Telegram that one casualty, not listed among the deceased, succumbed to a stroke triggered by the attack. Seven individuals, including a four-year-old child, are in critical condition, while among the injured are a child and a pregnant woman.

The impact of the attack nearly obliterated the roof of the ornate building, identified as a private law academy, situated within the park's confines.

Russians just sent ballistic missiles to destroy coastal tourist sites in Odesa right now.



Just mass murder in broad daylight, zero military objective.

https://t.co/5t0owgeoT5 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 29, 2024

Expressing outrage and anguish, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov condemned the perpetrators in stark terms, labeling them "Monsters. Beasts. Savages. Scum." He lamented the senseless violence inflicted upon unsuspecting civilians enjoying a leisurely stroll by the sea.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing picture of the incident. Maria, a student at the academy, recounted the terrifying moment when a missile was intercepted before her eyes, igniting a blaze that engulfed the building. "Just before it happened, we wanted to go there for a walk, thank God we didn't," she reflected, her voice trembling with shock and relief.

According to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the strike was executed by an Iskander-M ballistic missile armed with a cluster warhead, known for its increased difficulty of interception. Odesa, a vital port city, has frequently found itself in the crosshairs of Russian aggression, with port infrastructure often targeted.