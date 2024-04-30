Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Death Toll Rises in Russian Rocket Attack on Educational Institution

World » UKRAINE | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Death Toll Rises in Russian Rocket Attack on Educational Institution

A devastating Russian rocket attack on an educational institution in the picturesque seaside park of Ukraine's Black Sea port, Odesa, has left a trail of destruction and claimed the lives of four individuals, with 32 others wounded, local authorities reported.

Governor Oleh Kiper conveyed via Telegram that one casualty, not listed among the deceased, succumbed to a stroke triggered by the attack. Seven individuals, including a four-year-old child, are in critical condition, while among the injured are a child and a pregnant woman.

The impact of the attack nearly obliterated the roof of the ornate building, identified as a private law academy, situated within the park's confines.

Expressing outrage and anguish, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov condemned the perpetrators in stark terms, labeling them "Monsters. Beasts. Savages. Scum." He lamented the senseless violence inflicted upon unsuspecting civilians enjoying a leisurely stroll by the sea.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing picture of the incident. Maria, a student at the academy, recounted the terrifying moment when a missile was intercepted before her eyes, igniting a blaze that engulfed the building. "Just before it happened, we wanted to go there for a walk, thank God we didn't," she reflected, her voice trembling with shock and relief.

According to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the strike was executed by an Iskander-M ballistic missile armed with a cluster warhead, known for its increased difficulty of interception. Odesa, a vital port city, has frequently found itself in the crosshairs of Russian aggression, with port infrastructure often targeted.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: odesa, Russian, casualties, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Deadly Russian Assault on Odesa Sparks Mourning, Allegations of War Crimes

Tragedy struck the Ukrainian port city of Odesa as Russia unleashed a devastating assault, claiming the lives of five people and leaving over 30 injured

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Ukrainian Troops Retreat on the Eastern Front

Ukrainian forces have undertaken a strategic withdrawal to new positions in at least three key area

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2024, Monday // 11:02

US Media Casts Doubt on Confiscation of Russian Assets

Amidst discussions surrounding a new US aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which includes provisions for seizing Russian state assets in the US, American media outlets are expressing skepticism about the likelihood of such confiscation taking pl

World » Russia | April 29, 2024, Monday // 09:32

Russian Interference Suspected as GPS System Breach Halts Flights to Estonia

Two Finnish Airlines flights were forced to abort their journeys to Estonia after encountering GPS system malfunctions, with authorities pointing fingers at Russia for the disruptions

World » Russia | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:38

Ukraine Withdraws US Abrams Tanks from the Frontline?

Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:47

Russian Forces Capture Strategic Village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Region

In a significant development, the Russian army has seized control of the pivotal village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, a strategic location crucial for Ukrainian defense efforts

Business | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Deadly Russian Assault on Odesa Sparks Mourning, Allegations of War Crimes

Tragedy struck the Ukrainian port city of Odesa as Russia unleashed a devastating assault, claiming the lives of five people and leaving over 30 injured

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Tragic Exodus: Dozens of Ukrainians Perish Fleeing War After New Mobilization Law

The impending enforcement of the new mobilization law, slated to target all able-bodied men between the ages of 25 and 59, has instilled a sense of dread and desperation among Ukrainians

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12

Military Budget Disparity Between Ukraine and Russia Deepens Despite US Aid Package

The US Congress has finally approved a long-awaited aid package for Ukraine, totaling nearly 61 billion USD, including military assistance

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2024, Monday // 14:27

Ukrainian Troops Retreat on the Eastern Front

Ukrainian forces have undertaken a strategic withdrawal to new positions in at least three key area

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2024, Monday // 11:02

Klitschko Criticizes Ukrainian Government's Anti-Corruption Efforts Amidst Calls for Unity

In a candid interview with German media, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has lambasted the Ukrainian government for its perceived inadequacies in combating corruption within the country

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2024, Monday // 10:33

Zelensky Urges Allies for More Weapons Amidst Russian Gains in Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again appealed to international partners for military support, emphasizing the critical need for weapons to counter Russian advances

World » Ukraine | April 29, 2024, Monday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria