Weather in Bulgaria on May 1: Varied Conditions Across the Country

As May 1 dawns, Bulgarians can expect a diverse array of weather conditions across the country, ranging from sunny skies to thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountains.

In southwestern Bulgaria, the morning will greet residents with mostly sunny skies, giving way to cumulus cumulonimbus clouds in the afternoon, accompanied by rain and thunderstorms in some areas. A moderate easterly wind will prevail, shifting to northeasterly winds in the eastern part of the country. Temperatures are forecasted to range between 17°C and 22°C, with Sofia experiencing highs of around 18°C, while southeastern Bulgaria can expect slightly cooler temperatures ranging between 14°C and 16°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy and rainy conditions will prevail, with heavier rainfall anticipated in the southern regions. A moderate to occasionally strong northeasterly wind will blow, with temperatures ranging between 14°C and 17°C. The seawater temperature will hover between 14°C and 15°C, accompanied by sea waves measuring 3-4 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, considerable cloud cover is expected, accompanied by rainfall and snowfall above 2,000 meters. Thunderstorms are forecasted for the Rila-Rhodope region in the afternoon. A moderate to strong east-northeasterly wind will sweep through the mountains, with temperatures hovering around 9°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 4°C at 2,000 meters altitude.