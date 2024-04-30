Quest for Peace: Hamas Contemplates Truce Amid Ceasefire Talks

World | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 09:42
Bulgaria: Quest for Peace: Hamas Contemplates Truce Amid Ceasefire Talks

Efforts persist to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with the latter considering a proposed 40-day truce from Israel. The proposal entails the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the ceasefire, prompting Hamas to deliberate over its response. US President Joe Biden has engaged in discussions with leaders from Qatar and Egypt to facilitate peace talks.

President Biden urges Qatar and Egypt to prioritize the release of hostages held by Hamas, seen as a critical step towards aiding Gaza's civilian population. Concurrently, pro-Palestinian demonstrations unfold on American campuses, leading to arrests and suspensions at universities like the University of Texas and Columbia University in New York. Protesters demand divestment from companies supplying arms to Israel.

In response to escalating tensions, President Biden converses with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, emphasizing the need to avert military escalation in Rafah. The focus remains on securing the release of hostages, with Hamas delegates in Cairo expected to return with a formal response to ceasefire proposals. These include a 40-day truce and provisions for displaced families to return to northern Gaza, alongside revised language to address Hamas' call for a lasting ceasefire.

As demonstrations persist, universities grapple with student activism calling for divestment from companies supporting Israel militarily. The situation underscores the complex interplay between international diplomacy, regional conflict resolution, and grassroots activism.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, ceasefire, Biden, protests

Related Articles:

Hamas Signals Readiness for Truce and Disarmament

A senior Hamas official has conveyed the movement's readiness to entertain a five-year truce with Israel, agreeing to disarm and transition into a political entity on the condition of Palestinian statehood recognition within the pre-1967 borders

World | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:28

Tensions Boil Over: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Spark Arrests at Top US Colleges

Tensions flare across America's prestigious university campuses as pro-Palestinian demonstrations intensify, sparking clashes with authorities and raising concerns about campus safety and freedom of expression

World | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:51

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Odesa: 7 Injured, Children Among Victims

The Ukrainian city of Odesa has once again come under attack by Russian drones, leaving a devastating toll on civilians

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:08

From Columbia to Yale: Pro-Palestinian Protests in US Universities

Across the United States, a groundswell of student protests in solidarity with Palestinians is gaining momentum, sparking both cancellations of classes and clashes with authorities on campuses nationwide

World | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:55

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Resigns Amid Hamas Attack Fallout

The head of Israeli military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, has tendered his resignation following the failures surrounding the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7th last year

World | April 22, 2024, Monday // 12:43

Mass Protests Erupt in Georgia, Police Use Violence

A wave of protests and violent clashes has engulfed the streets of Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, as demonstrators rally against a controversial draft law targeting organizations deemed to be agents of foreign influence

World | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Deadly Russian Assault on Odesa Sparks Mourning, Allegations of War Crimes

Tragedy struck the Ukrainian port city of Odesa as Russia unleashed a devastating assault, claiming the lives of five people and leaving over 30 injured

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Six-Day European Tour: China's President Xi Jinping Seeks to Cement Ties Amidst Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on a six-day tour of Europe amidst escalating trade tensions with the European Union and concerns over China's support for Russia. The trip, Xi's first to the continent since 2019, includes visits to France, Serbi

World » EU | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:45

Russia's Rapid Weapon Production Alarms US, Blinken Warns of China's Role

During the World Economic Forum, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken raised concerns over Russia's unprecedented pace of weapon production, comparing it to historical records, including the Cold War era of the USSR.

World » Russia | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 14:14

Russia Finds Loopholes in Western Oil Sanctions, Boosts Fleet to Evade Restrictions

A recent report by a group of Western insurers has shed light on Russia's ability to circumvent Western oil sanctions, revealing that measures aimed at capping Russian oil prices have proven ineffective and have inadvertently fueled a surge in gray zone a

World » Russia | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:05

Tragic Exodus: Dozens of Ukrainians Perish Fleeing War After New Mobilization Law

The impending enforcement of the new mobilization law, slated to target all able-bodied men between the ages of 25 and 59, has instilled a sense of dread and desperation among Ukrainians

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 12:12

Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Death Toll Rises in Russian Rocket Attack on Educational Institution

A devastating Russian rocket attack on an educational institution in the picturesque seaside park of Ukraine's Black Sea port, Odesa, has left a trail of destruction and claimed the lives of four individuals

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria