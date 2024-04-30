Quest for Peace: Hamas Contemplates Truce Amid Ceasefire Talks

Efforts persist to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with the latter considering a proposed 40-day truce from Israel. The proposal entails the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for the ceasefire, prompting Hamas to deliberate over its response. US President Joe Biden has engaged in discussions with leaders from Qatar and Egypt to facilitate peace talks.

President Biden urges Qatar and Egypt to prioritize the release of hostages held by Hamas, seen as a critical step towards aiding Gaza's civilian population. Concurrently, pro-Palestinian demonstrations unfold on American campuses, leading to arrests and suspensions at universities like the University of Texas and Columbia University in New York. Protesters demand divestment from companies supplying arms to Israel.

In response to escalating tensions, President Biden converses with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, emphasizing the need to avert military escalation in Rafah. The focus remains on securing the release of hostages, with Hamas delegates in Cairo expected to return with a formal response to ceasefire proposals. These include a 40-day truce and provisions for displaced families to return to northern Gaza, alongside revised language to address Hamas' call for a lasting ceasefire.

As demonstrations persist, universities grapple with student activism calling for divestment from companies supporting Israel militarily. The situation underscores the complex interplay between international diplomacy, regional conflict resolution, and grassroots activism.