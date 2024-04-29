Analysing Phil Foden’s Fantastic Season for Manchester City

The Premier League is gearing up for one of the most exciting finishes in recent memory, with just one point separating heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City in the title race at the time of writing.

The Gunners are on the hunt for their first Premier League success since their remarkable invincible season under the expert guidance of Arsene Wenger in 2003-04, while Liverpool are keen to give Jurgen Klopp a fitting send-off with a second top-flight title after nine years at the Anfield helm.

However, it is Man City who are currently the favourites in the Premier League winner odds. Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling side are on the cusp of making history, as another title triumph would see them win the league for an unprecedented fourth time in succession.

In the race for the crown, certain players will prove vital for their respective sides. It’s a well-known fact that Man City do not lack quality, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in the elite bracket, but it is Phil Foden who could be the Sky Blues’ difference-maker in the title race.

The versatile 23-year-old has displayed his class and ability in Guardiola’s side for some seasons now, but he is having a career-best campaign for Manchester City this year and is perhaps even on course to be named the Premier League Player of the Season.

The England international has recorded new bests in terms of both goals scored and assisted in the Premier League this campaign, currently finding the back of the net 14 times and providing his teammates on seven occasions in 30 English top-flight games.

While those statistics have certainly helped make Man City more favourable in the Premier League odds, Foden’s fine form has transcended into other competitions. He has scored a further four times and assisted three goals in six Champions League games, while he has a total of 21 strikes in 44 games.

What’s more impressive is that Foden’s 21 goals across all competitions is six strikes more than his previous best of 16 goals in 50 games back in the 2020/21 campaign, and there is still a good portion of this season left to play.

Foden’s importance to Guardiola was amplified when Man City beat Aston Villa 4-1 at the Etihad earlier this month.

With De Bruyne and Haaland rested due to the packed schedule, the emphasis was on someone to step up and Foden delivered with a sublime hattrick — his second in the top flight this season.

That shows just how much faith Guardiola has in Foden to win games for Manchester City, and he is starting to show he is capable of being one of the Sky Blues’ most vital players, which is something he hasn’t done in previous seasons despite flashes of brilliance.

Speaking on his improvement this season, Foden said: “Yeah, definitely. I always now try and arrive in the box and I think that’s why the goals are happening: you get at least five a season by arriving in the box late.

“So I’ve been working on all aspects on my game. I’ve still a lot to improve on and I’m still growing in that position.”

There is no doubt that Foden has stepped it up a notch this campaign, and he has a very strong case to be named the Player of the Season.