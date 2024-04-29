Survey Reveals GERB Leads Polls Ahead of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria

A recent survey conducted by Exacta Research Group sheds light on the electoral landscape in Bulgaria, indicating a clear lead for the GERB coalition as the country gears up for parliamentary elections on June 9.

According to the survey results, 25.9% of respondents who plan to cast their votes would choose GERB, giving them a significant advantage over their closest competitor, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), which garnered 16% of the intended votes. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) secured the third position with 14%, followed closely by Revival at 13.8%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and There Is Such a People (TISP) received 9.6% and 5.2% of the intended votes, respectively.

An overwhelming 78% of respondents expressed support for the proposed "2 in 1" electoral format for the upcoming elections, which include elections for the European Parliament. Notably, 91% of interviewees voiced their discontent with recent political events in the country, underscoring a general sentiment of frustration among the Bulgarian populace.

Despite the perceived interest in the elections, the survey revealed a sense of apprehension regarding voter turnout, with two-thirds of respondents anticipating lower participation compared to the previous parliamentary elections in April 2023, which saw a turnout of around 41%.