Turkey Backs Mark Rutte for NATO Secretary General Role

World | April 29, 2024, Monday // 16:09
Turkey Backs Mark Rutte for NATO Secretary General Role

Turkey has thrown its support behind outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the position of NATO Secretary General, as reported by Reuters. The decision was confirmed following a phone conversation between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rutte, during which Erdogan signaled Ankara's backing for Rutte's candidacy based on Turkey's expectations and strategic priorities, according to the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan emphasized that Turkey anticipates the new NATO head to prioritize the collective fight against terrorism and to consider the concerns of allies beyond the European Union.

The extension of Jens Stoltenberg's tenure as Secretary General until October 1, 2024, prompted a campaign for nominations for his successor. While names like Ursula von der Leyen, the current president of the European Commission, circulated, Rutte emerged as a prominent candidate, garnering approval from key NATO members including the United States, Great Britain, and Germany.

Sweden has also expressed support for Rutte's candidacy, with Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson highlighting Rutte's extensive experience and leadership qualities.

The development underscores Rutte's growing prominence in international diplomacy and his potential role in shaping NATO's future agenda as it navigates complex global security challenges.

