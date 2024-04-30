Bulgaria's External Debt Reaches €44.4 Billion: National Bank Report
Bulgaria's National Bank has disclosed the country's external debt figures, revealing a notable increase in gross foreign debt at the end of February 2024. The total gross external debt stands at over 44.4 billion euros, equivalent to 43.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP). This marks a slight rise of nearly 161 million euros compared to the previous year's end.
Examining the components, short-term liabilities saw a decrease to over 7.3 billion euros, accounting for 16.5% of the gross debt. Long-term liabilities, on the other hand, increased to almost 37.1 billion euros, representing 83.5% of the gross debt. The central bank's external liabilities amount to almost 1.918 billion euros, while other monetary financial institutions hold liabilities of nearly 6.113 billion euros.
Additionally, external liabilities of "Other sectors" slightly exceed 12 billion euros, showing a decrease of 216 million euros annually. Intra-company lending, a significant portion of the external debt structure, has reached 13.546 billion euros, maintaining its share at 30.5% compared to the previous year.
These figures underscore the evolving financial landscape in Bulgaria, with attention drawn to the country's economic indicators and their implications for future financial policies.
