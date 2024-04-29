Impressive Performance: Bulgaria Among Top Three in European Boxing Championships Medals

Bulgarian boxing, having secured two titles and a combined 11 medals, now looks towards the Olympic Games after its strong showing at the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The national team delivered its most impressive performance yet at a continental championship, claiming the third spot in the medal standings.

The Bulgarian boxers' stellar performance places them behind only Russia and Serbia, with an impressive tally of 20 awards each. Rami Kiwan claims victory in the middleweight category (71-75 kilograms), while Svetlana Staneva shines in the featherweight division (57 kg). Kiwan further distinguishes himself by being awarded the title of the best boxer of the European championship.

Additional accolades come in the form of silver and bronze medals, with notable performances from Radoslav Rosenov, Javier Ibanez, Zlatislava Chukanova, and others. President of the Bulgarian Federation, Krasimir Ininski, expresses pride in the team's growth and collective effort, emphasizing the dedication of all involved in the federation.

The exceptional achievements at the European Championship set the stage for Bulgaria's Olympic aspirations. Four Bulgarian boxers have already qualified for the Paris Games, with hopes resting on the upcoming Olympic qualification event in Bangkok, Thailand, in May. The nation looks to build on its recent success and continue its legacy of excellence in boxing on the global stage.