The US Congress has finally approved a long-awaited aid package for Ukraine, totaling nearly 61 billion USD, including military assistance. The bill's passage comes as a crucial lifeline for Ukraine, although concerns persist over the country's ability to match Russia's military spending. Despite the significant financial injection, Ukraine's military budget still falls short of Russia's, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the region.

After months of deliberation and debate, the aid bill was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on April 24. The bill includes provisions for resuming the supply of critical weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) within hours of its enactment. However, the road to passing the legislation has been fraught with controversy, causing a political crisis within the US political landscape.

The aid package, split into four bills after protracted negotiations, received final approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate in late April. The Pentagon swiftly announced the first tranche of military aid to Ukraine, totaling $1 billion. Despite the significant financial commitment, concerns remain regarding the timing and effectiveness of the aid delivery.

Of the total 61 billion USD allocated, a substantial portion is earmarked for military aid. However, independent analysts point out that less than half of the funds will directly impact the frontline in the short to medium term. A significant portion of the aid is allocated to long-term procurement programs, meaning that the delivery of critical supplies may be delayed by months or even years.

Furthermore, a provision within the legislation allocates funds to compensate the US Department of Defense for equipment already delivered or scheduled for delivery to Ukraine. However, critics argue that the allocated amount falls short of the actual cost incurred by the US military.

Despite the substantial aid package, Ukraine's military budget remains dwarfed by Russia's expenditures. Even with American assistance, Ukraine's defense spending is unlikely to reach parity with Russia's, raising concerns about the country's ability to withstand ongoing military pressures.

The aid package comes at a critical juncture for Ukraine, as it grapples with the economic and security challenges posed by the ongoing conflict. However, questions remain about the sustainability of Ukraine's military capabilities in the face of continued Russian aggression.

Overall, the passage of the aid bill underscores the ongoing commitment of the US to support Ukraine in its defense against external threats. However, the disparity in military spending between Ukraine and Russia highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.