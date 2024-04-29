Bulgaria Launches Online Tool for Checking Polling Stations Ahead of Elections

Politics | April 29, 2024, Monday // 14:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches Online Tool for Checking Polling Stations Ahead of Elections @novinite.com

Starting today, Bulgarian voters have access to a convenient online tool to verify their designated polling station and voting location for the upcoming elections on June 9, 2024, encompassing both the European Parliament and the National Assembly races.

The initiative is facilitated by the Main Directorate of Civil Registration and Administrative Services under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Accessible through the GRAO website, citizens can swiftly ascertain the address of their designated polling station.

Additionally, individuals can dial the toll-free number +359 800 1 4726 ("0800 1 GRAO") from either landline or mobile phones during working hours from 9:00 to 17:30 on weekdays for assistance.

Moreover, voters residing in different settlements from their permanent address can request inclusion in the voter list at their current location. This process involves submitting an identification number (EGN) via the DG GRAO website at https://regna.grao.bg/.

Municipal administrations, employing electronic signatures through the website https://www.grao.bg/elections/, are empowered to process the applications received for voting at the current address.

It's crucial to note that citizens who have submitted such applications will be able to verify their polling station address in the final electoral lists post-May 28, 2024.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) emphasizes the residency requirement for European elections. To cast a ballot, Bulgarian citizens must have resided in Bulgaria or another EU member state for the preceding three months and possess an address registration as of March 9.

In an effort to enhance civic engagement and streamline the voting process, Bulgaria's implementation of the online polling station check represents a progressive step towards ensuring voter accessibility and participation in the democratic process.

