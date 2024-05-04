Weather In Bulgaria On April 30: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

Over the next 24 hours, much of the country will experience significant cloudiness, accompanied by widespread rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. Eastern regions may see particularly heavy rainfall. While precipitation from the north will taper off during the day, rain will persist in southern Bulgaria, with thunderstorms forecasted for southwestern regions. Meanwhile, sunny skies will prevail in the northwest. Moderate easterly winds, shifting to the northeast in the eastern half, will persist. Temperatures are expected to range from 7°C to 12°C for minimums and 17°C to 22°C for maximums, slightly cooler in Southeast Bulgaria at 13°C to 16°C. In Sofia, expect a low of 8°C and a high of around 20°C.

In mountainous areas, significant cloud cover with rain is anticipated, transitioning to snow above 2200 meters. After lunch, thunderstorms may develop in the Rilo-Rhodope Massif, accompanied by moderate to strong east-northeast winds. Temperatures at 1200 meters will hover around 7°C, while at 2000 meters, temperatures will be around 4°C.

Cloudy and rainy conditions are expected along the Black Sea coast, with heavy precipitation likely in some areas, especially along the southern coast. Cloud cover may break over the Northern Black Sea coast in the afternoon. A moderate to temporarily strong northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures ranging from 14°C to 17°C. Sea water temperatures will be around 14°C to 15°C. The sea swell will be 3-4 bales.