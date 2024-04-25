Bulgarian Travel Abroad Surges: Turkey, Greece, and Romania Top Destinations

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 29, 2024, Monday // 13:09
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Travel Abroad Surges: Turkey, Greece, and Romania Top Destinations Pixabay

In March, there was a significant uptick in Bulgarians traveling abroad, marking a 19.1% increase from the previous year, amounting to 679.1 thousand trips.

Notably, visits for cultural events, sports, and educational purposes surged by 29.5%, while those for leisure and sightseeing rose by 18.6%. However, services-related trips decreased by 3.6%, as the National Statistical Institute reported.

Turkey emerged as the top destination, welcoming 194.0 thousand Bulgarian travelers, Greece with 117.1 thousand visits, and Romania with 66.6 thousand trips. Other popular destinations included Serbia, North Macedonia, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Conversely, visits to Bulgaria by foreigners also saw growth, albeit at a slower pace of 7.2%, totaling 756.5 thousand visits in March. All observed purposes for visits, including leisure, business, and transit, recorded an uptick. Transit crossings accounted for 33.3% of all foreign visits to Bulgaria, showcasing the country's strategic geographical position.

European Union citizens constituted a significant portion of foreign visitors, representing 49.7% of the total. Notably, Romania and Greece led the pack in terms of EU citizens visiting Bulgaria. Among non-EU countries, Turkey remained the frontrunner, contributing 48.6% of visits within this group.

Top nationalities visiting Bulgaria included Turkey (150.9 thousand), Romania (140.5 K), Greece (115.7 K), Ukraine(56.1 K), Serbia (46.3 K), and Germany (30.2 K). The majority of visits were for purposes beyond tourism, indicating Bulgaria's appeal for various activities and engagements.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, increase, visits, trips

Related Articles:

Bulgarians' Real Estate Investments Reach 59 Countries

As of 2022, the count of fellow countrymen who purchased real estate overseas reached 2,154, based on data from the National Revenue Agency referenced by "Telegraph"

Business » Properties | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:45

US State Department Report: Discrimination Against Bulgarians in North Macedonia Exposed

A damning report from the US State Department has unveiled a troubling reality of systematic racial and ethnic violence and discrimination against Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

65.3% of Bulgarian Workers Earn Below Subsistence Level

According to recent data from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), the financial strain on Bulgarian households continues to intensify

Business » Finance | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:54

Taxi Drivers in Bulgaria Demand Significant Fare Increase

Amidst growing discontent among taxi operators across Bulgaria, drivers in major cities like Burgas, Varna, and now Plovdiv are demanding a substantial hike in fares to cope with rising operational costs

Society | April 19, 2024, Friday // 15:30

Report Shows Bulgarians Have Doubled Their Wealth in a Decade

The National Statistical Institute's latest report unveils a marginal annual increase in the income of Bulgarians in 2023 compared to their expenses, marking a reversal of the trend observed in 2022

Business » Finance | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 14:40

Most Bulgarians Living Abroad Invest in Property Purchases in Their Homeland

Many Bulgarians living and working abroad are actively purchasing properties in their homeland

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Direct Low-Cost Flights Connect Istanbul and Sofia

In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity between Turkey and Bulgaria, the launch of direct flights between Istanbul and Sofia marks a milestone in air travel

Business » Tourism | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026

The director of "SOF Connect," the airport's concessionaire, stated to BNR that Sofia Airport anticipates accommodating 7.4 million passengers this year

Business » Tourism | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:46

Optimistic Outlook: Ministry of Tourism Forecasts Successful Summer Season in Bulgaria

Along the Southern Black Sea coast, preparations are in full swing for a successful and peaceful summer season, as confirmed by Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev following discussions with local authorities and control institutions

Business » Tourism | April 26, 2024, Friday // 12:11

Bulgaria's Summer Struggle: Staffing Crisis Threatens Seaside Hotels

As summer approaches, Bulgaria's seaside tourism industry faces a daunting challenge as hotels may remain shuttered due to a severe shortage of staff

Business » Tourism | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:33

Winter Tourism: 1.8 Million Visit Bulgaria

Bulgaria has witnessed a bustling winter tourism season, with a total of 1.8 million tourists gracing its picturesque landscapes from December 1 to March 25

Business » Tourism | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:26

FlixBus Expands Routes from Bulgaria: New Connections to Thessaloniki, Athens, and More

FlixBus, the renowned European bus company, is set to launch new routes to and from Bulgaria in anticipation of the summer season

Business » Tourism | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria