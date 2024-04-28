Bulgargaz Forecasts 5-6% Dip in Natural Gas Prices for May

Business » ENERGY | April 29, 2024, Monday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Forecasts 5-6% Dip in Natural Gas Prices for May

Bulgargaz, the leading public gas supplier in Bulgaria, anticipates a notable decrease in the price of natural gas for the upcoming month of May. According to Lyudmila Vitanova, head of the company's pricing department, the expected reduction could range between 5 to 6% compared to the current rate, currently set at BGN 58.84 per MWh (excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT).

The announcement came during a session of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), where Bulgargaz presented its proposed gas price for May. EWRC Chairman Ivan Ivanov highlighted a delay in the commercial operation of the Alexandroupolis liquefied natural gas terminal, which could affect gas deliveries to Bulgaria by approximately 20 days. This delay prompted concerns about meeting gas supply demands for the upcoming month.

In response to Ivanov's inquiry about the company's contingency plans, Vitanova explained that Bulgargaz had been notified by the terminal operator, Gaztrade, about the delay in commercial operations. As a result, Bulgargaz initiated an auction on the Balkan Gas Hub platform to procure additional volumes of gas to fulfill customer requests. The auction is scheduled for April 30, with Vitanova emphasizing that regardless of its outcome, Bulgargaz expects the May gas price to fall within the range of BGN 55 to 56.

The EWRC is set to convene a closed-door session on May 1 to deliberate and finalize the gas price for the upcoming month, taking into account Bulgargaz's proposal and prevailing market conditions.

The anticipated decrease in natural gas prices for May could offer relief to consumers and businesses, potentially translating into lower energy costs and enhanced economic competitiveness. However, uncertainties surrounding gas supply and market dynamics underscore the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to ensure energy security and stability.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, prices, energy, gas

Related Articles:

Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukraine's Energy System

Russia has intensified pressure on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with targeted missile strikes hitting facilities in central and western regions

World » Ukraine | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:15

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.

Business » Energy | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Stability Reigns: Sofia Real Estate Market Thrives Despite Uncertain Times

The real estate sector in Sofia has shown resilience in the face of ongoing pandemic challenges, maintaining stability across all segments in the first quarter of the year

Business » Properties | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 16:34

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Lamb Prices as Retail Costs Rise

The price of retail lamb in Bulgaria has surged by 8.4% on an annual basis, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, with data sourced from SAPI indicating an average price of BGN 25.27 per kilogram as of April 10

Business » Finance | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:54

Sofia Exceeds Average Income Levels in Europe

Sofia, the vibrant capital of Bulgaria, is experiencing a surge in its economic landscape, surpassing the average European standard of living, according to senior researcher Peter Ganev from the Institute for Market Economics

Business » Finance | April 19, 2024, Friday // 10:43

Bulgargaz Anticipates Liquefied Gas Deliveries via Alexandroupolis Terminal In May

In a bid to enhance its energy security and diversify its gas supply sources, Bulgargaz is gearing up for the first deliveries of liquefied gas through the Alexandroupolis terminal, set to commence in May

Business » Energy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Kozloduy NPP Initiates Transition from Russian to US Nuclear Fuel in May

The Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria is set to embark on a significant transition as it begins the process of replacing Russian nuclear fuel with American fuel from Westinghouse

Business » Energy | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:34

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.

Business » Energy | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Bulgaria's Nuclear Regulatory Agency Approves Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel for Kozloduy NPP

The Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) has greenlit the phased transition to a new type of nuclear fuel for Unit 5 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), manufactured by Westinghouse

Business » Energy | April 22, 2024, Monday // 14:53

Bulgargaz Anticipates Liquefied Gas Deliveries via Alexandroupolis Terminal In May

In a bid to enhance its energy security and diversify its gas supply sources, Bulgargaz is gearing up for the first deliveries of liquefied gas through the Alexandroupolis terminal, set to commence in May

Business » Energy | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:28

Greek Electricity Giant Acquires Bulgarian Solar Parks

The Greek national electricity company, PPC, has announced plans to acquire 500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:48

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged due to renewed concerns about the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures increased by 0.32% to 90.80 USD per barrel, while American WTI crude rose by 0.3% to 86.50 USD per barrel

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria