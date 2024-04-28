Bulgargaz Forecasts 5-6% Dip in Natural Gas Prices for May

Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukraine's Energy System
Russia has intensified pressure on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with targeted missile strikes hitting facilities in central and western regions
Bulgargaz, the leading public gas supplier in Bulgaria, anticipates a notable decrease in the price of natural gas for the upcoming month of May. According to Lyudmila Vitanova, head of the company's pricing department, the expected reduction could range between 5 to 6% compared to the current rate, currently set at BGN 58.84 per MWh (excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT).
The announcement came during a session of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), where Bulgargaz presented its proposed gas price for May. EWRC Chairman Ivan Ivanov highlighted a delay in the commercial operation of the Alexandroupolis liquefied natural gas terminal, which could affect gas deliveries to Bulgaria by approximately 20 days. This delay prompted concerns about meeting gas supply demands for the upcoming month.
In response to Ivanov's inquiry about the company's contingency plans, Vitanova explained that Bulgargaz had been notified by the terminal operator, Gaztrade, about the delay in commercial operations. As a result, Bulgargaz initiated an auction on the Balkan Gas Hub platform to procure additional volumes of gas to fulfill customer requests. The auction is scheduled for April 30, with Vitanova emphasizing that regardless of its outcome, Bulgargaz expects the May gas price to fall within the range of BGN 55 to 56.
The EWRC is set to convene a closed-door session on May 1 to deliberate and finalize the gas price for the upcoming month, taking into account Bulgargaz's proposal and prevailing market conditions.
The anticipated decrease in natural gas prices for May could offer relief to consumers and businesses, potentially translating into lower energy costs and enhanced economic competitiveness. However, uncertainties surrounding gas supply and market dynamics underscore the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to ensure energy security and stability.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria is set to embark on a significant transition as it begins the process of replacing Russian nuclear fuel with American fuel from Westinghouse
Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.
The Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) has greenlit the phased transition to a new type of nuclear fuel for Unit 5 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), manufactured by Westinghouse
In a bid to enhance its energy security and diversify its gas supply sources, Bulgargaz is gearing up for the first deliveries of liquefied gas through the Alexandroupolis terminal, set to commence in May
The Greek national electricity company, PPC, has announced plans to acquire 500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity in Bulgaria
Oil prices have surged due to renewed concerns about the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures increased by 0.32% to 90.80 USD per barrel, while American WTI crude rose by 0.3% to 86.50 USD per barrel
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022