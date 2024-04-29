Germany Urges Swift EU Accession for Western Balkan Countries

World » EU | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:46
Bulgaria: Germany Urges Swift EU Accession for Western Balkan Countries

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has issued a compelling call for the expedited integration of candidate countries from the Western Balkans into the European Union, citing geopolitical imperatives and the need to counter potential destabilization efforts in the region. Baerbock's advocacy for EU expansion comes on the heels of commemorations marking the 20th anniversary of the EU's historic enlargement with ten new member states in 2004.

Baerbock underscored the urgency of addressing political and geographical "grey zones" within the Balkans and the eastern periphery of the EU. She emphasized the inherent risks posed by such areas, characterizing them as potential hotspots for external interference and destabilization, particularly in light of the assertive actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We cannot afford such gray areas, because for Vladimir Putin they are an invitation for intervention, for destabilization," Baerbock asserted, highlighting the strategic imperative of bolstering EU presence and influence in the region to preempt external interference.

Baerbock's advocacy for the rapid admission of Western Balkan countries into the EU has reverberated across European media outlets, with her op-ed resonating in Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, and Greece. The widespread dissemination of her message underscores the significance of EU enlargement in addressing regional stability and countering external pressures.

Against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics and heightened tensions in Europe's eastern neighborhood, Baerbock's call for EU expansion serves as a clarion call for proactive engagement and strategic foresight. As debates over EU enlargement gain momentum, the imperative of fostering stability and resilience in the Western Balkans takes on added urgency in safeguarding European security and prosperity.

Tags: Germany, EU, Western Balkans, Geopolitical

