Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026

The director of "SOF Connect," the airport's concessionaire, stated to BNR that Sofia Airport anticipates accommodating 7.4 million passengers this year.

Jesus Caballero, the director of "SOF Connect," highlighted the anticipated 1.4% increase in passengers compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. While acknowledging the robust recovery in passenger numbers, Caballero noted a lingering discrepancy in flight volumes. He emphasized that although flights are operating at full capacity, the market's aircraft shortage poses challenges for airlines.

In the previous year, Sofia Airport had flights operated by 31 airlines, and this year, the number will rise by an additional two. This summer, travelers can expect regular flights to and from 78 destinations, complemented by charter flights to 28 destinations. Notably, adding 4 or 5 new destinations, including Helsinki, Riga, Skiathos, Baku, and Bristol, promises to enhance connectivity and convenience for passengers.

Fueling this growth is a substantial investment commitment from the concessionaire company. With 60 million BGN already allocated and a further 40 million BGN slated for the year's end, significant infrastructure upgrades are underway. Projects include the construction of a new outdoor parking lot, the overhaul of indoor parking facilities and check-in counters, and the replacement of the baggage system. Additionally, enhancements to the dining area and new security equipment are on the horizon to bolster operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Looking ahead, plans for Terminal 3 are set to revolutionize Sofia Airport's infrastructure. Scheduled to commence construction in the first quarter of 2026, this ambitious project aims to accommodate the airport's burgeoning passenger traffic.

