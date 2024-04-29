Bulgarian Authorities Uncover Cigarette Smuggling Scheme Concealed in Bread

Crime | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Uncover Cigarette Smuggling Scheme Concealed in Bread @Bulgarian Customs

Bulgarian customs officials intercepted a clandestine smuggling operation involving over 3,000 packs of cigarettes ingeniously concealed within loaves of bread near the Danube Bridge in Vidin.

The seizure, totaling 61,160 individual cigarettes packed into 3,058 packs, unfolded during a routine inspection of a cargo van departing the country. Acting on suspicion, customs officials subjected the vehicle to x-ray scanning, identifying irregularities in density within the cargo.

Upon closer physical examination, authorities uncovered the illicit scheme: cigarette stacks surreptitiously hidden within hollowed-out loaves of bread. Astonishingly, the tobacco products bore legitimate Bulgarian excise labels, meticulously concealed within the hollowed interior of the bread.

The discovery prompted swift action, with the seized excise goods detained and the van driver issued an administrative violation notice. The incident underscores the persistent challenge posed by illicit tobacco smuggling operations within Bulgaria and across European borders.

Cigarettes adorned with Bulgarian excise labels are strictly regulated for sale exclusively within the country's borders. However, traffickers exploit regulatory loopholes and resort to elaborate concealment methods to evade detection and profit from selling contraband on lucrative black markets in Western Europe, where cigarette prices command a premium.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing battle against illicit trade and underscores the vigilance required to thwart smuggling networks attempting to circumvent regulations for financial gain.

