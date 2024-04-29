Acting PM Glavchev Affirms Commitment to Fair Elections Amidst Voting Machine Authentication

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has underscored the government's commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections in Bulgaria, emphasizing the paramount importance of restoring public trust in the electoral process. Glavchev's remarks came during a session at the Central Election Committee, where the authentication of voting machines was underway.

Addressing the committee members, Glavchev reiterated the government's primary obligation to uphold the integrity of the electoral system. He stressed that the ultimate goal of the authentication process is to instill confidence among citizens and encourage greater participation in the democratic process.

"The purpose of what you will attend is to convince yourself of the fairness of the elections," stated Glavchev. "The purpose is to restore confidence in the electoral process, which will lead to higher turnout."

Minister of e-Government Valentin Mundrov echoed Glavchev's sentiments, affirming that the authentication process will be conducted with utmost transparency and openness. Mundrov emphasized the importance of rebuilding citizens' trust in machine voting, highlighting the need for public scrutiny and accountability.

"It is important to restore citizens' trust in machine voting," Mundrov emphasized.

As Bulgaria prepares for the upcoming 2 in 1 elections, the government's commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in the electoral process remains a top priority. With public confidence at stake, efforts to promote integrity and accountability are paramount in fostering a robust democracy.