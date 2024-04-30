US Media Casts Doubt on Confiscation of Russian Assets

Bulgaria: US Media Casts Doubt on Confiscation of Russian Assets

Amidst discussions surrounding a new US aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which includes provisions for seizing Russian state assets in the US, American media outlets are expressing skepticism about the likelihood of such confiscation taking place.

The influential publication, The Hill, suggests that despite the potential for redirecting 5 billion USD of Russian assets to Ukraine, any such action would necessitate approval from the G-7 and the European Union. This raises doubts about the feasibility of asset seizure.

Citing a Wall Street Journal article, it is noted that Germany, a key player in European politics, does not currently support the immediate confiscation of Russian assets. Instead, there are concerns about using seized assets as leverage to pressure Russia into relinquishing control over Ukrainian territories it has annexed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has vehemently opposed the notion of seizing Russian assets, warning of severe repercussions for what she deems as "Western theft."

Zakharova asserts that Russian assets are non-negotiable and should not be used as bargaining chips in geopolitical negotiations. She emphasizes Russia's stance of not engaging in property exchanges for territorial concessions.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US and its allies collectively froze approximately 300 billion USD in Russian foreign assets. Among these, nearly 5 billion USD are located within the United States, raising questions about their potential fate amidst escalating tensions.

