Palestine Appeals to US for Intervention Amidst Impending Crisis

World | April 29, 2024, Monday // 09:28
Palestine Appeals to US for Intervention Amidst Impending Crisis

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has urgently called upon the United States to prevent Israel from launching an assault on the border town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Abbas emphasized that the US possesses the influence necessary to halt Israel's planned operation, which he warned would result in "the greatest disaster in the history of the Palestinian people."

Abbas's plea comes in response to escalating tensions as Israel intensifies airstrikes on Rafah, a city housing over one million Palestinians who sought refuge following previous Israeli military actions in Gaza. Western nations, including Israel's ally the United States, have echoed concerns over potential Israeli aggression in the region, urging restraint.

The Palestinian leader voiced apprehension over the consequences of an attack on Rafah, warning that even a "small strike" could force the population to flee the Gaza Strip, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Abbas expressed fear that Israel's actions could extend beyond Gaza, potentially displacing Palestinians from the West Bank as well.

The current crisis stems from Israel's military offensive against Hamas, initiated in response to an attack on the country's southern region. Since then, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with thousands of Palestinians killed and tens of thousands displaced, according to Gaza's health ministry.

