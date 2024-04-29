Devastation Unleashed: Tornadoes Claim Lives and Wreak Havoc Across Multiple US States

A wave of tornadoes has left a trail of destruction across several states in the US, claiming the lives of at least four individuals and leaving over 100 others injured. The states of Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa bore the brunt of nature's fury as twisters tore through communities, leaving a path of devastation in their wake.

Among the casualties were four-month-old infant, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the disaster. The town of Sulphur, Oklahoma, emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas, with its center reduced to rubble by the relentless force of the tornadoes.

Reports from state health officials revealed that Sulphur alone accounted for at least 30 injuries, amplifying the toll of destruction in a community of approximately 5,000 residents. The overall count of injured individuals surpassed the grim milestone of 100, indicating the widespread impact of the calamity.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, upon witnessing the extent of the damage firsthand during a visit to Sulphur, expressed disbelief at the scene before him, describing it as "unbelievable." In response to the crisis, Governor Stitt promptly declared a state of emergency, mobilizing resources to aid affected residents in their time of need.

The devastation extended beyond Oklahoma's borders, with Iowa also grappling with the aftermath of tornado activity. The town of Minden bore the brunt of the onslaught, suffering significant damage as yet another tornado wreaked havoc upon its streets.

According to the National Weather Service, Iowa experienced a barrage of tornadoes on Friday, with a dozen reported across the state. Among them, half were classified as Category 2 tornadoes, boasting wind gusts exceeding 125 miles per hour. Meanwhile, neighboring Nebraska confronted its own ordeal, with tornadoes inflicting severe damage on communities in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.