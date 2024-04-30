Zelensky Urges Allies for More Weapons Amidst Russian Gains in Ukraine

Bulgaria: Zelensky Urges Allies for More Weapons Amidst Russian Gains in Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again appealed to international partners for military support, emphasizing the critical need for weapons to counter Russian advances.

A recent report from the Institute for the Study of War suggests that Russian forces may face obstacles in maintaining the momentum of their advance. Despite strategic withdrawals, Ukrainian defenses have proven resilient against Russian pressure, experts assert.

In a televised address, President Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's urgent requirement for weapons and underscored the importance of fulfilling political commitments made by Kyiv's allies.

"We are engaging with our allies across all levels to secure the necessary resources—not only to hold our ground but also to disrupt Russia's military objectives," stated President Zelensky. "We are still awaiting the deliveries promised to Ukraine. We anticipate both quantity and quality that can tilt the situation in Ukraine's favor."

President Zelensky also highlighted the broader political ramifications of the conflict, emphasizing the significance of Ukraine's aspirations for European integration.

"This year holds substantial political implications. Ukraine has met all prerequisites for the initiation of accession negotiations with the European Union," he declared. "Now, it is imperative for the European Union to honor its commitments."

