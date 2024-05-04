Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine in the West, Showers in the East

According to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Western Bulgaria is set to bask in sunshine today, while the eastern regions brace for clouds and rain.

The NIMH predicts a clear divide in weather patterns across the country. Residents of Western Bulgaria can expect sunny skies throughout the day, with only scattered cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. Meanwhile, those in the east will face considerable cloudiness and rainfall, with showers extending into the central regions later in the day.

Adding to the atmospheric contrast, a shift in wind direction will usher in cooler air from the east and north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will vary accordingly, ranging from 16°-17° in parts of Eastern Bulgaria to a warmer 26° in the extreme southwestern regions. Sofia, the capital, is anticipated to see temperatures hovering around 20°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast remains overcast, with persistent rain showers dampening seaside activities. However, in the mountains of Western Bulgaria, the sun will reign supreme, illuminating the rugged terrain and offering picturesque views for outdoor enthusiasts. At higher elevations, temperatures will plummet, with readings around 13° at 1200 meters and a chilly 5° at 2000 meters.

