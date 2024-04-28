Brussels Urges Major Companies to Cease Advertising in Pro-Kremlin Media in Bulgaria

World » EU | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Brussels Urges Major Companies to Cease Advertising in Pro-Kremlin Media in Bulgaria

Brussels has called upon 15 prominent companies, including Lidl, Coca-Cola, and L'Oréal, to halt their advertising campaigns in pro-Kremlin media outlets across Bulgaria. This directive, outlined in a letter from European Parliament members, aims to curb the spread of harmful misinformation and propaganda.

According to reports from the authoritative Brussels publication Politico, the European Parliament members have instructed the targeted companies to "rigorously review their advertising policies" to ensure that their spending does not inadvertently fund media known for spreading false narratives.

The letter, spearheaded by Bulgarian conservative MEP Andrey Kovachev and signed by 15 other deputies from various political parties, emphasizes the need for vigilance in combating anti-democratic narratives, particularly during this pivotal election year.

The companies singled out in the letter span a range of industries, from retail giants like Lidl and Delhaize Group to household names like Coca-Cola and Samsung. Kovachev underscored the severity of the situation, stating that "anti-democratic narratives by malicious forces are a serious threat to our democracy".

The call to action comes amid growing concerns over the proliferation of fake news and foreign interference ahead of Bulgaria's parliamentary elections in June. Disinformation experts warn of the insidious tactics employed by pro-Kremlin media outlets to manipulate public opinion and undermine democratic processes.

Highlighting the unwitting role that global brands play in legitimizing pro-Russian propaganda, the letter urges companies to reconsider their advertising partnerships and reallocate their budgets away from platforms that compromise truth and integrity.

The initiative is backed by the Balkan Initiative for Free Media, a non-governmental organization based in Brussels, which has been vocal in exposing the financial ties between major brands and media outlets known for spreading Kremlin-backed narratives.

While only Lidl has publicly responded to the publication, denying any contractual relations with pro-Russian media in Bulgaria, the broader implications of the directive signal a concerted effort to safeguard democratic values and combat the spread of disinformation in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brussels, companies, Pro-Kremlin, media, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook

Business » Finance | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:35

Celebrating Lazarus Saturday: Bulgarian Customs and Spiritual Heritage

Lazarus Saturday is a Christian holiday dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany and his miraculous resurrection by Jesus Christ and celebrated on the Saturday before the feast of Palm Sunday and Holy Week

Society » Culture | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:41

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.

Business » Energy | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Bulgaria's Poverty Reality: One-Fifth Below the Line in 2023

The National Statistical Institute reports that in 2023, the poverty line for the entire country stood at 637.92 BGN per person per month within households

Business » Finance | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:42

On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov and the management of the Polish company "Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o.” have inked a deal for the procurement of seven double-decker trains

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commissioner Warns of Looming Labor Shortage, Calls for Increased Migration

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, has highlighted the pressing need for increased labor migration in the European Union

World » EU | April 26, 2024, Friday // 12:17

European Parliament Passes Law to Restrict Cash Payments to €10,000

The European Parliament has voted to impose a €10,000 limit on cash payments within the European Union

World » EU | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:30

Emmanuel Macron Issues Warning to Europe, Urges Strategic Reboot

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning to Europe, urging the continent to confront the challenges of a rapidly changing world

World » EU | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

European Parliament Passes Landmark Directive on Platform Workers' Rights

The European Parliament has approved the EU's inaugural directive aimed at regulating the employment rights of individuals working through online platforms

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

German Investors Push for Euro Adoption in Hungary Amid Forint Instability

As the Hungarian forint experiences volatility, German investors are increasingly advocating for Hungary to adopt the euro, reaching the highest level of support in over a decade

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19

Bulgaria: Second Lowest Debt Relative to GDP in the EU for 2023

Eurostat data indicates that Greece (161.9%), Italy (137.3%), France (110.6%), Spain (107.7%), and Belgium reported the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios among EU member states by the conclusion of 2023

World » EU | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria