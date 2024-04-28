Bulgarian Weightlifter Karlos Nasar Sets New World Record Ahead of Olympics

Sports | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Weightlifter Karlos Nasar Sets New World Record Ahead of Olympics

In an extraordinary display of strength and determination, Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has once again rewritten the record books, setting a new world record in the 89 kg category just ahead of the Olympic Games.

Competing for his club team "Heinsheim" in Germany, Nasar pushed the boundaries by lifting an astonishing 226 kg, surpassing his own previous record set in December 2023 at the Qatar Grand Prix by three kilograms. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, including a recent operation, Nasar's unwavering dedication to his craft has propelled him to new heights in the sport.

However, despite this remarkable achievement, Nasar's record-breaking lift will not be officially recognized by the World Federation (IWF) for two reasons. Firstly, the IWF only acknowledges results recorded at select competitions, including the Olympic Games, World Championships, and certain international events. Secondly, Nasar exceeded the weight limit for his category, weighing in at 90 kg.

Reflecting on his performance, Nasar expressed confidence in his abilities, stating, "It could have been more. I have strength." Despite narrowly missing out on a record in another movement, Nasar's contribution was pivotal in securing victory for his team in the Bundesliga.

Under the guidance of coach Plamen Bratoichev and alongside teammate Bozhidar Andreev, Nasar's success has elevated "Heinsheim" to the prestigious First Bundesliga, a testament to his leadership and prowess in the sport.

As Nasar sets his sights on the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, where he is considered among the favorites in the 89 kg category, anticipation mounts for yet another stellar performance from the Bulgarian weightlifting sensation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, weightlifter, Nasar, world record

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Women Shine with Victories at European Chess Championship

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Bulgarian chess players secured three wins and two draws in the eighth round of the European Individual Classical Chess Championship for Women

Sports | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:11

Bulgarian Palm Sunday: Faith, Tradition, and Celebration

The Feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem, also known as Palm Sunday (Tsvetnitsa), recounts the historical events that preceded the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ

Society » Culture | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:02

Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:23

Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

With 129 votes "in favor" and 103 "against", the deputies voted for the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:25

Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

In a solemn gesture of remembrance, the Bulgarian National Assembly observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the mass extermination of the Armenian people during the Ottoman Empire era

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Macedonian Presidential Candidates Divided on Inclusion of Bulgarians in Constitution

The debate surrounding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, a crucial precondition for the country's European Union accession talks, has taken center stage in the ongoing presidential campaign

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Women Shine with Victories at European Chess Championship

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Bulgarian chess players secured three wins and two draws in the eighth round of the European Individual Classical Chess Championship for Women

Sports | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:11

President Leads Push for Bulgaria's Bid to Host 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games

President Rumen Radev, along with experts in winter sports and infrastructure development, has spearheaded discussions on Bulgaria's potential bid to host the 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Sports | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 12:20

Bulgarian Women's Chess: Three Wins, a Draw, and Two Defeats at the European Individual Championship

The Bulgarian women participating in the European Individual Chess Championship for Women on the fourth day, held on the island of Rhodes, achieved three victories, one draw, and two defeats

Sports | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22

Bulgarian Tennis Stars Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova Hold Firm in Rankings

Bulgaria's tennis players, Grigor Dimitrov, and Viktoriya Tomova, maintain their positions in the latest world rankings published today, showcasing their enduring prowess on the global stage

Sports | April 22, 2024, Monday // 10:22

Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova Secures Draw in Candidates Tournament Final

In a riveting finale at the Tournament of Challengers for the World Chess Title in Toronto, Nurgyul Salimova, the 20-year-old Bulgarian chess sensation, concluded her debut with a draw against Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina after a grueling 59-move match

Sports | April 22, 2024, Monday // 09:20

Bulgarian Chess Sensation Nurgyul Salimova Fights to Draw Against Russian Opponent

In a thrilling showdown at the Women's World Chess Title Challenger Tournament in Toronto, Bulgarian chess sensation Nurgyul Salimova showcased her resilience and strategic prowess as she battled Russian opponent Kateryna Lagno

Sports | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 09:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria