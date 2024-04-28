Bulgarian Weightlifter Karlos Nasar Sets New World Record Ahead of Olympics

In an extraordinary display of strength and determination, Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has once again rewritten the record books, setting a new world record in the 89 kg category just ahead of the Olympic Games.

Competing for his club team "Heinsheim" in Germany, Nasar pushed the boundaries by lifting an astonishing 226 kg, surpassing his own previous record set in December 2023 at the Qatar Grand Prix by three kilograms. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, including a recent operation, Nasar's unwavering dedication to his craft has propelled him to new heights in the sport.

However, despite this remarkable achievement, Nasar's record-breaking lift will not be officially recognized by the World Federation (IWF) for two reasons. Firstly, the IWF only acknowledges results recorded at select competitions, including the Olympic Games, World Championships, and certain international events. Secondly, Nasar exceeded the weight limit for his category, weighing in at 90 kg.

Reflecting on his performance, Nasar expressed confidence in his abilities, stating, "It could have been more. I have strength." Despite narrowly missing out on a record in another movement, Nasar's contribution was pivotal in securing victory for his team in the Bundesliga.

Under the guidance of coach Plamen Bratoichev and alongside teammate Bozhidar Andreev, Nasar's success has elevated "Heinsheim" to the prestigious First Bundesliga, a testament to his leadership and prowess in the sport.

As Nasar sets his sights on the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, where he is considered among the favorites in the 89 kg category, anticipation mounts for yet another stellar performance from the Bulgarian weightlifting sensation.