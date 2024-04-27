Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukraine's Energy System

World » UKRAINE | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukraine's Energy System

Russia has intensified pressure on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with targeted missile strikes hitting facilities in central and western regions. These strikes mark the fourth large-scale attack on Ukraine's power system in recent weeks, heightening concerns over the country's energy security.

The airstrikes, carried out using long-range missiles, including cruise missiles, were launched by Russian strategic bombers stationed in the Arctic Circle. Despite Ukraine's anticipation of US military aid to bolster its air defenses, the country continues to grapple with a shortage of adequate defense systems.

Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, confirmed the attacks on its facilities over the past 24 hours, emphasizing that no casualties were reported, and domestic energy supplies remained unaffected. President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the severity of the situation in his evening address, underscoring the targeting of critical energy and industrial installations crucial for ensuring safe energy transit to the European Union.

Zelensky's call for anti-missile defense systems echoed his ongoing efforts to secure support from international partners in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. The president emphasized the challenges posed by the trajectories of Russian missiles, making the interception of each incoming missile a significant achievement in safeguarding Ukrainian territory and lives.

Meanwhile, amidst the escalating conflict, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 17 drones launched by Ukraine over Russian territory. The statement revealed that Russian air defense systems successfully neutralized nine drones over Bryansk Oblast, three over Kursk, two over Belgorod, and three over Kaluga Oblast, underscoring Russia's commitment to defending its airspace.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, energy, missile, strikes

Related Articles:

New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region

World » Ukraine | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:52

Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:29

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

Eurostat's latest findings have shed light on the shifting landscape of household energy prices in the European Union, with Bulgaria emerging as a frontrunner in affordability.

Business » Energy | April 26, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Ukraine Withdraws US Abrams Tanks from the Frontline?

Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:47

Who Will Emerge Victorious From the War? Our Readers Have Spoken

Recent developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict have heightened concerns about the potential for further escalation and the devastating impact on both nations and the broader international community

Novinite Insider | April 26, 2024, Friday // 10:44

Greece Holds Firm: Prime Minister Mitsotakis Declares No Delivery of Patriot Systems to Ukraine

In a decisive statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Greece will not be supplying Ukraine with either Patriot or S-300 air defense systems

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region

World » Ukraine | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:52

Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:29

Ukraine Withdraws US Abrams Tanks from the Frontline?

Ukraine has opted to temporarily withdraw US Abrams M1A1 tanks from frontline combat due to increasing challenges posed by Russian drones

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:47

Greece Holds Firm: Prime Minister Mitsotakis Declares No Delivery of Patriot Systems to Ukraine

In a decisive statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Greece will not be supplying Ukraine with either Patriot or S-300 air defense systems

World » Ukraine | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:29

Cloaked Aid: Ukraine's Covert Deployment of US Missiles Against Russia

Reports confirm that Ukraine has deployed long-range ballistic missiles provided by the United States in secret, targeting Russian forces in occupied territories

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Zelensky's Resolve: Ukraine to Compensate for Delayed US Aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has pledged to take all necessary measures to compensate for the six-month delay in receiving a new 61 billion dollars US aid package

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria