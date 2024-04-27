Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukraine's Energy System

Russia has intensified pressure on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with targeted missile strikes hitting facilities in central and western regions. These strikes mark the fourth large-scale attack on Ukraine's power system in recent weeks, heightening concerns over the country's energy security.

The airstrikes, carried out using long-range missiles, including cruise missiles, were launched by Russian strategic bombers stationed in the Arctic Circle. Despite Ukraine's anticipation of US military aid to bolster its air defenses, the country continues to grapple with a shortage of adequate defense systems.

Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, confirmed the attacks on its facilities over the past 24 hours, emphasizing that no casualties were reported, and domestic energy supplies remained unaffected. President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the severity of the situation in his evening address, underscoring the targeting of critical energy and industrial installations crucial for ensuring safe energy transit to the European Union.

Zelensky's call for anti-missile defense systems echoed his ongoing efforts to secure support from international partners in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. The president emphasized the challenges posed by the trajectories of Russian missiles, making the interception of each incoming missile a significant achievement in safeguarding Ukrainian territory and lives.

Meanwhile, amidst the escalating conflict, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 17 drones launched by Ukraine over Russian territory. The statement revealed that Russian air defense systems successfully neutralized nine drones over Bryansk Oblast, three over Kursk, two over Belgorod, and three over Kaluga Oblast, underscoring Russia's commitment to defending its airspace.