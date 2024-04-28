Bulgarian Women Shine with Victories at European Chess Championship

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Bulgarian chess players secured three wins and two draws in the eighth round of the European Individual Classical Chess Championship for Women. Held on the picturesque island of Rhodes in Greece, the championship has seen Bulgarians making their mark on the international stage.

Leading the charge is Beloslava Krasteva, currently ranked 15th after securing 5.5 points, including a draw against French player Sophie Milliet. Hot on her heels is Nadya Toncheva, who climbed to the 18th position with the same tally of 5.5 points, bolstered by a victory over Zsóka Gaál from Hungary.

Gergana Peycheva added to Bulgaria's successes by triumphing over Alessia-Mihaela Ciolacu from Romania, securing 5 points and claiming the 45th spot in the standings. Petya Karaivanova notched a victory against Jessica Harmsen from the Netherlands, earning 4 points and positioning herself at 99th place.

Viktoria Radeva, at 72nd place, secured a draw against Tatiana Dornbusch from Monaco, while Antoineta Stefanova faced a setback with a loss to Serbian player Maria Manakova, holding 3.5 points and standing at 119th position.

Meanwhile, Ulviyya Fataliyeva from Azerbaijan maintains her lead in the temporary ranking with an impressive 7.5 points, remaining undefeated in the championship thus far.