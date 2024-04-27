Changes to Sofia's Airport Bus Service: Line 384 Discontinued, New Express Route Soon

Bus line 384, which previously operated between Druzhba-2 district and Sofia Airport, has been officially discontinued, announced the Center for Urban Mobility. This development comes alongside alterations to other bus lines, including changes to line 75's weekend and holiday schedule and adjustments to student lines U1 and U2.

Effective immediately, commuters will no longer have access to bus line 384, which served as a vital link between Druzhba-2 district and Sofia Airport. This decision marks a shift in the city's public transportation network and may require passengers to seek alternative routes or modes of transport to reach the airport.

Furthermore, beginning next week, bus line 75, which typically operates between "Orlov Most" and "Geo Milev Bus Station," will cease weekend and holiday services. This adjustment may impact weekend travelers relying on this route for their commuting needs.

Additionally, changes to student lines U1 and U2 will see a reduction in operating hours, with courses now exclusively running in the morning. This modification may affect students who depend on these lines for their daily commute to educational institutions.

Amidst these changes, a recent test of a new express bus line offers a glimmer of hope for improved transportation options. The newly introduced express route, designed to ensure a crucial transport connection between Central Station, the Airport, and the city center, promises faster travel times and fewer stops. Operating with double-decker buses at 30-minute intervals, this express service aims to transport passengers from the airport to the city center in just 16 minutes, significantly shorter than the current 29-minute journey.