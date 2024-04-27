Hillary Clinton is Coming to Bulgaria
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be attending a special meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in Sofia on May 18, 2024. Hosted by Kiril Domuschiev, co-founder of the Domuschiev Impact initiative, the gathering aims to convene global leaders from both the public and private sectors to devise strategies for advancing women's empowerment on a global scale.
The CGI, renowned for its commitment to fostering tangible solutions to pressing global challenges, will utilize this meeting as part of its "Road to September" initiative. This series of gatherings serves to forge new partnerships and initiatives in anticipation of the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting slated for September 23-24 in New York.
With a focus on supporting women's leadership and enhancing their access to capital, employment, and opportunities for advancement, the event in Sofia is expected to draw over 200 leaders. Discussions will center on sharing success stories of programs bolstering women's entrepreneurship and exploring avenues to expand such initiatives further. Additionally, existing CGI commitments aimed at promoting gender equality and representation in the workforce will be reviewed.
Notably, this gathering follows in the footsteps of President Bill Clinton's visit to Bulgaria in May 2023, where momentum was generated for the commitments made at the subsequent CGI Annual Meeting in New York.
Hillary Clinton's upcoming visit holds particular significance, as it marks her return to Bulgaria more than 25 years after her inaugural trip as the First Lady of the United States in October 1998. During her visit, Clinton championed the cause of women's rights and full participation in Bulgarian and Southeast European societies, inaugurating the "Women in the 21st Century" conference in Sofia.
She also visited Bulgaria in 2012, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Mladenov, and met Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment
Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.
Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024
In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces
Political Tensions Escalate: Peevski and Petkov Engage in Verbal Sparring Ahead of Elections
In a heated exchange emblematic of Bulgaria's turbulent political climate, Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), exchanged bitin
Borissov Predicts No GERB-DPS Coalition, Foresees Multiple Caretaker Governments
Amidst mounting political tensions, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has cast a shadow over Bulgaria's political landscape, predicting the emergence of at least five additional caretaker governments following the upcoming elections
US Specialists Inspect Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Base Ahead of F-16 Deployment
Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo
Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability
In a poignant moment preceding the National Assembly's vote on his resignation, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly, delivered an emotional address to the deputies