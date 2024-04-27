Hillary Clinton is Coming to Bulgaria

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be attending a special meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in Sofia on May 18, 2024. Hosted by Kiril Domuschiev, co-founder of the Domuschiev Impact initiative, the gathering aims to convene global leaders from both the public and private sectors to devise strategies for advancing women's empowerment on a global scale.

The CGI, renowned for its commitment to fostering tangible solutions to pressing global challenges, will utilize this meeting as part of its "Road to September" initiative. This series of gatherings serves to forge new partnerships and initiatives in anticipation of the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting slated for September 23-24 in New York.

With a focus on supporting women's leadership and enhancing their access to capital, employment, and opportunities for advancement, the event in Sofia is expected to draw over 200 leaders. Discussions will center on sharing success stories of programs bolstering women's entrepreneurship and exploring avenues to expand such initiatives further. Additionally, existing CGI commitments aimed at promoting gender equality and representation in the workforce will be reviewed.

Notably, this gathering follows in the footsteps of President Bill Clinton's visit to Bulgaria in May 2023, where momentum was generated for the commitments made at the subsequent CGI Annual Meeting in New York.

Hillary Clinton's upcoming visit holds particular significance, as it marks her return to Bulgaria more than 25 years after her inaugural trip as the First Lady of the United States in October 1998. During her visit, Clinton championed the cause of women's rights and full participation in Bulgarian and Southeast European societies, inaugurating the "Women in the 21st Century" conference in Sofia.

She also visited Bulgaria in 2012, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Mladenov, and met Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.