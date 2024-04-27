Hillary Clinton is Coming to Bulgaria

Politics | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Hillary Clinton is Coming to Bulgaria Hillary Clinton with Boyko Borissov in 2012

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be attending a special meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in Sofia on May 18, 2024. Hosted by Kiril Domuschiev, co-founder of the Domuschiev Impact initiative, the gathering aims to convene global leaders from both the public and private sectors to devise strategies for advancing women's empowerment on a global scale.

The CGI, renowned for its commitment to fostering tangible solutions to pressing global challenges, will utilize this meeting as part of its "Road to September" initiative. This series of gatherings serves to forge new partnerships and initiatives in anticipation of the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting slated for September 23-24 in New York.

With a focus on supporting women's leadership and enhancing their access to capital, employment, and opportunities for advancement, the event in Sofia is expected to draw over 200 leaders. Discussions will center on sharing success stories of programs bolstering women's entrepreneurship and exploring avenues to expand such initiatives further. Additionally, existing CGI commitments aimed at promoting gender equality and representation in the workforce will be reviewed.

Notably, this gathering follows in the footsteps of President Bill Clinton's visit to Bulgaria in May 2023, where momentum was generated for the commitments made at the subsequent CGI Annual Meeting in New York.

Hillary Clinton's upcoming visit holds particular significance, as it marks her return to Bulgaria more than 25 years after her inaugural trip as the First Lady of the United States in October 1998. During her visit, Clinton championed the cause of women's rights and full participation in Bulgarian and Southeast European societies, inaugurating the "Women in the 21st Century" conference in Sofia.

https://www.novinite.bg/storage/media/images/2012-02/photo_verybig_5556.jpg

She also visited Bulgaria in 2012, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Mladenov, and met Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hillary, Clinton, initiative, sofia

Related Articles:

Changes to Sofia's Airport Bus Service: Line 384 Discontinued, New Express Route Soon

|

Sofia Councilors Propose Sunday Blue Zone Parking

|

Sofia Metro Set to Extend with Two New Stations in Lyulin District

|

Stability Reigns: Sofia Real Estate Market Thrives Despite Uncertain Times

|

Modern Trams Enhance Public Transit in Sofia: Line 6 Upgrades, Increased Frequency on Line 8

|

Sofia Grapples with Abandoned Cars: Over 1,700 Stickers Placed in Three Months

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:23

Political Tensions Escalate: Peevski and Petkov Engage in Verbal Sparring Ahead of Elections

In a heated exchange emblematic of Bulgaria's turbulent political climate, Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), exchanged bitin

Politics | April 26, 2024, Friday // 11:47

Borissov Predicts No GERB-DPS Coalition, Foresees Multiple Caretaker Governments

Amidst mounting political tensions, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has cast a shadow over Bulgaria's political landscape, predicting the emergence of at least five additional caretaker governments following the upcoming elections

Politics | April 26, 2024, Friday // 10:13

US Specialists Inspect Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Base Ahead of F-16 Deployment

Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Zhelyazkov's Apology and Resignation: A Reflection on Parliamentary Accountability

In a poignant moment preceding the National Assembly's vote on his resignation, Rosen Zhelyazkov, the Speaker of the 49th National Assembly, delivered an emotional address to the deputies

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 12:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria