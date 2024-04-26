New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Bulgaria: New Russian Missile Attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine finds itself once again under fire from Russian missiles, marking a new wave of violence in the region. The onslaught follows swiftly on the heels of an announcement by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, pledging an additional 6 billion USD in arms orders to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Reports emerging from Ukraine paint a grim picture of the situation, with multiple missile strikes recorded across various regions. From the eastern and southern territories to the northern reaches of Kyiv Oblast, the barrage of rockets has spared few areas from its destructive path. The Ukrainian Air Force sounded the alarm as rockets streaked across Zhytomyr Oblast towards Khmelnytsky Oblast, with the reverberations of explosions echoing even in the distant Lviv region.

Amidst the chaos, tragedy struck as a hospital in Kharkiv district fell victim to a devastating air strike, leaving a female patient injured in its wake. The assault, carried out with two S-300 missiles, wrought havoc on the medical complex, forcing the relocation of patients to alternative facilities.

In response to the escalating crisis, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin unveiled plans to furnish Ukraine with an array of advanced weaponry in the coming years. From ammunition for anti-aircraft systems to anti-drone technology and precision-guided munitions, the aid package represents a substantial commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Moreover, Belgium's expedited delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, along with pledges from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway for additional aircraft, underscore a growing international solidarity in support of Ukraine's defense efforts. Spain, too, has pledged to contribute to Ukraine's defense by sending Patriot anti-aircraft missiles.

