Trump Signals Intent to Strengthen Ties with Hungary's Orbán in Potential Second Term

In a recent address to an influential American conservative forum in Budapest, former US President Donald Trump hinted at plans to renew Republican cooperation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom he hailed as a "great man." Trump's remarks come amidst Orbán's reelection for a fourth term in Hungary's 2022 parliamentary elections, albeit against a backdrop of economic challenges with the country currently in recession.

Orbán, a staunch ally of Trump in Europe, has faced criticism for his cooperation with Russia and his reluctance to support NATO initiatives fully. However, Trump's potential return to the White House could see a strengthening of relations between the United States and Hungary, with Orbán voicing his support for Trump during their recent meeting in Florida.

The Hungarian Prime Minister's endorsement of Trump's presidency was accompanied by comments suggesting that Trump's reelection would bring stability to Ukraine. Moreover, Orbán emphasized the significance of conservative forces uniting globally in the upcoming 2024 elections to challenge what he referred to as "liberal hegemony."

Trump's stance on NATO funding has previously caused tension among European leaders, with his insistence that allies cover their fair share of defense costs. However, his willingness to collaborate closely with Orbán signals a potential shift in US foreign policy towards Hungary and Eastern Europe.