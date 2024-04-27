Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Released on Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, has been released from custody after posting bail of nearly 2 million USD following his arrest on corruption charges. Despite the allegations, Solskyi continues to perform his duties as minister, as confirmed by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

The charges against Solsky stem from accusations of complicity in the illegal acquisition of state land valued at approximately 7 million USD, dating back to the period between 2017 and 2021, prior to his appointment as minister. While Solskyi vehemently denies the allegations, prosecutors assert that the charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 12 years.

Although Solskyi tendered his resignation on Thursday, his departure from office remains pending parliamentary acceptance. Technically, he remains in his ministerial role until formal acceptance of his resignation by parliament.

The situation surrounding Solskyi has sparked widespread interest and concern, reflecting the ongoing battle against corruption within Ukraine's governmental institutions. The case underscores the challenges faced by the Ukrainian government in tackling corruption and ensuring accountability among public officials.