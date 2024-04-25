Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

Politics » DEFENSE | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:23
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces. As part of these efforts, new equipment is set to be introduced by the end of 2024, alongside the modernization of coastal formations.

Ahead of the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Armed Forces on May 6, Admiral Penev showcased the progress made on the first multipurpose modular patrol ship. Work on this vessel continues, with ongoing efforts to equip it with weapons, equipment, and auxiliary mechanisms. To ensure readiness, servicemen are undergoing rigorous training programs.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Admiral Penev emphasized the upgrading of the Maritime Surveillance System EKRAN, a collaborative effort with US partners. New elements of this system are expected to be operational by the end of 2024. Additionally, the Navy will receive remotely controlled devices for underwater and surface operations, along with specialized equipment for special forces. Plans are also underway to modernize coastal anti-ship systems and introduce a new ship for the hydrographic service, scheduled for delivery in early 2025.

Admiral Penev acknowledged that the acceptance of new ships will necessitate the retirement of older equipment, although this process will occur gradually. While the acquisition of a submarine remains under consideration, Admiral Penev clarified that it is not currently part of the Defence Ministry's investment programme due to resource constraints. However, the Navy continues to prioritize the expansion of capabilities for future operations.

Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Viktorov, Commander of the new multipurpose ship, expressed confidence in the crew's ability to adapt to new equipment and complete assigned tasks efficiently. Despite challenges in learning to operate new systems, the crew remains dedicated to ensuring the success of naval operations.

As the Bulgarian Navy prepares for a new era of enhanced capabilities, anticipation grows for the implementation of these upgrades and modernization efforts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, navy, modernization, equipment, ship

Related Articles:

Conflict Erupts Between Political Factions in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Resignation Vote of the Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov

With 129 votes "in favor" and 103 "against", the deputies voted for the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov

Politics | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:25

Bulgarian National Assembly Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

In a solemn gesture of remembrance, the Bulgarian National Assembly observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the mass extermination of the Armenian people during the Ottoman Empire era

Politics | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Macedonian Presidential Candidates Divided on Inclusion of Bulgarians in Constitution

The debate surrounding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, a crucial precondition for the country's European Union accession talks, has taken center stage in the ongoing presidential campaign

World » Southeast Europe | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgarian Women's Chess: Three Wins, a Draw, and Two Defeats at the European Individual Championship

The Bulgarian women participating in the European Individual Chess Championship for Women on the fourth day, held on the island of Rhodes, achieved three victories, one draw, and two defeats

Sports | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22

Bulgarian-Ukrainian Business Forum with Bilateral Meetings: April 25, 2024, Vasil Levski Hall, Hyatt Regency Sofia Hotel

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), together with the Bulgarian-Ukrainian Chamber of Industry and the support of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:47

Bulgarian Bus Overturns in Turkey, 11 Injured Including 2 Bulgarians

A bus with Bulgarian registration veered off its path, resulting in 11 injuries, two of which are reported to be severe

Society » Incidents | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

US Specialists Inspect Bulgaria's Graf Ignatievo Air Base Ahead of F-16 Deployment

Specialists from the United States have conducted an inspection of the repair work at Bulgaria's air base near Graf Ignatievo

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Bulgaria's VMZ - Sopot Makes Arms Industry History with BGN 828 Million Revenue

Vazovsky Machine Building Plants (VMZ) in Sopot have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording a staggering BGN 828 million in net sales revenue for the year 2023, doubling compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgarian National Assembly Unanimously Approves 30% Salary Increase for the Military

The Bulgarian National Assembly has unanimously voted in favor of a 30% salary increase for military personnel

Politics » Defense | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:12

NATO Plans New Military Base in Bulgaria with 5,000 Troops

Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:29

Bulgaria's Armoured Personnel Carriers En Route to Aid Ukraine

In a significant move towards bolstering security in the Black Sea region, the Turkish Parliament has ratified a memorandum paving the way for the establishment of a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria