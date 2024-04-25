Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces. As part of these efforts, new equipment is set to be introduced by the end of 2024, alongside the modernization of coastal formations.

Ahead of the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Armed Forces on May 6, Admiral Penev showcased the progress made on the first multipurpose modular patrol ship. Work on this vessel continues, with ongoing efforts to equip it with weapons, equipment, and auxiliary mechanisms. To ensure readiness, servicemen are undergoing rigorous training programs.

Highlighting ongoing projects, Admiral Penev emphasized the upgrading of the Maritime Surveillance System EKRAN, a collaborative effort with US partners. New elements of this system are expected to be operational by the end of 2024. Additionally, the Navy will receive remotely controlled devices for underwater and surface operations, along with specialized equipment for special forces. Plans are also underway to modernize coastal anti-ship systems and introduce a new ship for the hydrographic service, scheduled for delivery in early 2025.

Admiral Penev acknowledged that the acceptance of new ships will necessitate the retirement of older equipment, although this process will occur gradually. While the acquisition of a submarine remains under consideration, Admiral Penev clarified that it is not currently part of the Defence Ministry's investment programme due to resource constraints. However, the Navy continues to prioritize the expansion of capabilities for future operations.

Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Viktorov, Commander of the new multipurpose ship, expressed confidence in the crew's ability to adapt to new equipment and complete assigned tasks efficiently. Despite challenges in learning to operate new systems, the crew remains dedicated to ensuring the success of naval operations.

As the Bulgarian Navy prepares for a new era of enhanced capabilities, anticipation grows for the implementation of these upgrades and modernization efforts.