Maria Bakalova to Join Forces with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in New Action Adventure Film

Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian breakout star from the hit movie "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," is set to embark on a thrilling new adventure alongside Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. According to "Deadline," the upcoming film titled "Mayday" will see Bakalova teaming up with Reynolds and Branagh under the direction and writing of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The action-packed project is a collaboration between Apple and Skydance, promising audiences an exhilarating ride. While details about the plot and character roles remain under wraps, filming for "Mayday" commenced in March in Montreal and is slated to conclude in May.

For Bakalova, this marks yet another significant milestone in her burgeoning career, as she continues to land roles alongside renowned actors. Following her breakthrough performance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," the Bulgarian actress is poised to captivate audiences once again with upcoming releases like "Unfrosted" on Netflix and "The Intern," where she portrays the first wife of Donald Trump, set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

As anticipation builds for "Mayday" and Bakalova's future projects, audiences eagerly await the chance to see her talent shine alongside Reynolds and Branagh on the silver screen.