On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains
Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov and the management of the Polish company "Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o.” have inked a deal for the procurement of seven double-decker trains. Financed through the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, the move marks the country's first train purchase in more than 20 years, announced the ministry.
Highlighting the significance of the contract, Minister Gvozdeikov emphasized that Bulgaria's long-overdue investment in new trains signifies a shift toward modern and safe railway transport. The procurement, slated for delivery by 2026, aligns with the National Program for the Development of Urban Transport reforms, prioritizing comfort and environmental sustainability.
The contract entails the acquisition of seven double-deck zero-emission electric trains from the "KISS" series, with an option for an additional three trains pending secured financing. It also mandates 15 years of train maintenance and personnel training. Featuring a minimum of 300 seats, with over 10% reserved for individuals with reduced mobility, the trains are designed for speeds of up to 160 km/h and will seamlessly integrate with the European railway network.
Valued at BGN 300,513,279.50, the contract spans a delivery period of 26 months, signaling a significant step toward enhancing Bulgaria's rail infrastructure and improving public transportation services.
