On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Bulgaria: On Track to Progress: Bulgaria Announces Purchase of New Double-Decker Trains

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov and the management of the Polish company "Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o.” have inked a deal for the procurement of seven double-decker trains. Financed through the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, the move marks the country's first train purchase in more than 20 years, announced the ministry.

Highlighting the significance of the contract, Minister Gvozdeikov emphasized that Bulgaria's long-overdue investment in new trains signifies a shift toward modern and safe railway transport. The procurement, slated for delivery by 2026, aligns with the National Program for the Development of Urban Transport reforms, prioritizing comfort and environmental sustainability.

The contract entails the acquisition of seven double-deck zero-emission electric trains from the "KISS" series, with an option for an additional three trains pending secured financing. It also mandates 15 years of train maintenance and personnel training. Featuring a minimum of 300 seats, with over 10% reserved for individuals with reduced mobility, the trains are designed for speeds of up to 160 km/h and will seamlessly integrate with the European railway network.

Valued at BGN 300,513,279.50, the contract spans a delivery period of 26 months, signaling a significant step toward enhancing Bulgaria's rail infrastructure and improving public transportation services.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, trains, transportation, Stadler

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook

|

Celebrating Lazarus Saturday: Bulgarian Customs and Spiritual Heritage

|

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

|

Bulgaria Boasts EU's Second Lowest Household Electricity Prices in H2 2023

|

Bulgaria's Poverty Reality: One-Fifth Below the Line in 2023

|

Optimistic Outlook: Ministry of Tourism Forecasts Successful Summer Season in Bulgaria

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Changes to Sofia's Airport Bus Service: Line 384 Discontinued, New Express Route Soon

Bus line 384, which previously operated between Druzhba-2 district and Sofia Airport, has been officially discontinued, announced the Center for Urban Mobility.

Society | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 11:54

Celebrating Lazarus Saturday: Bulgarian Customs and Spiritual Heritage

Lazarus Saturday is a Christian holiday dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany and his miraculous resurrection by Jesus Christ and celebrated on the Saturday before the feast of Palm Sunday and Holy Week

Society » Culture | April 27, 2024, Saturday // 07:41

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Hours with Sporadic Showers Expected

During the night, expect mostly clear skies with scattered high clouds, bringing generally calm weather with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 5°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:40

Maria Bakalova to Join Forces with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in New Action Adventure Film

Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian breakout star from the hit movie "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," is set to embark on a thrilling new adventure alongside Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:06

Bulgaria Offers Free Whooping Cough Vaccines for Pregnant Women Amid Rising Cases

The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has announced a significant initiative to provide free whooping cough vaccines to all pregnant women between 27 to 36 weeks of gestation

Society » Health | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:01

Sofia Councilors Propose Sunday Blue Zone Parking

Municipal councilors affiliated with the "Spasi Sofia" movement are advocating for changes to the parking system in the capital city

Society | April 26, 2024, Friday // 13:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria